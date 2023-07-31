Today’s Headlines: Police Arrest 44 Suspected Looters In Adamawa; Only God Can Remove Tinubu As Nigeria’s President – APC Group

Police Arrest 44 Suspected In Adamawa

Photo credit: premium times

The police command in Adamawa State says it has arrested 44 suspects over Sunday afternoon unrest and widespread looting of food stores and warehouses in the state’s capital, Yola.

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said a combined team of security operatives had controlled the situation.

The police warned that anybody found causing unrest within the state capital and other towns in the state will be dealt with.

(Photo credit: Google)

Only God Can Remove Tinubu As Nigeria’s President – APC Group

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A support group in the All Progressives Congress, The Confederation of All APC Support Groups, on Sunday, said only God can unseat President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

The group said this during a press conference in Kaduna.

The press briefing was organised in response to the criticism of the last presidential election by the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

Fintiri Storms Bauchi

Photo credit: daily post

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, led high-ranking clerics from the Izala Islamic group to Bauchi to seek soft landing for a cleric who is standing trial for alleged public disturbance.

Fintiri alongside the chairman of Izala, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, its secretary, Sheikh Kabiru Gombe and a Kano-based scholar, Sheikh Abdulwahhab, met with the Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammad in an attempt to persuade him to help drop charges instituted by government against a preacher, Dr Idris Abdulaziz.

Chief Press Secretary to Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, confirmed the meeting to our correspondent, saying the governor met with his Bauchi counterpart to settle the matter between Bauchi government and Abdulaziz.

FG Seriously Working To Ease Effect Of Petrol Subsidy Removal- Tinubu

Photo credit: the cable

President Bola Tinubu says the federal government is working on measures to ease the effect of petrol subsidy removal on the masses.

George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), offered the president’s remarks at a gala/award night organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) on Saturday.

The president appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the development of the country.

TLucky (

)