Today’s Headlines: PMS Pump Hike: Be Patient With Tinubu, Ekiti Governor, Oyebanji Begs Nigerians; EFCC Disowns Lawyer Prosecuting Stella Oduah In Fresh Suit

PMS Pump Hike: Be Patient With Tinubu—Ekiti Governor, Oyebanji Begs Nigerians

AS reactions trail the latest hike in petrol pump price from N500 per litre to N617 per litre, the governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

According to the Ekiti State Governor, Nigerians sjould exercise more restrain with the Federal Government Tinubu over the difficulties the Fuel Subsidy removal must have caused them.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja at the National Assembly after a courtesy call on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as well as Ekiti state representatives in the National Assembly, Governor Oyebanji promised that Nigerians would soon get the benefit of their sacrifices.

Ekiti State Governor said, “Nigerians should be patient with President Bola Tinubu, you cannot eat an omelets without breaking an egg, there is no microwave solution to our problem, you must confront these challenges headon.

EFCC Disowns Lawyer Prosecuting Stella Oduah In Fresh Suit

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday, disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed a fresh charge bordering on perjury and document falsification against Sen. Stella Oduah in the name of the anti-graft agency.

EFCC’s counsel, H. A Okonofua, told Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court, Abuja, that the commission did not send Mohammed to prosecute Oduah, the sole defendant in the matter.

Upon resumed hearing, though Mohammed and Oduah were not in court, Okonofua informed that the report of the investigation carried out by the anti-corruption agency was out.

Shettima Receives NESG Board, Restates Plans For Investment-Driven Economy

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians of the determination of the Bola Tinubu administration to continue to develop economic policies and programmes that will drive investments and create more jobs, especially in the agriculture and the digital sector.

Shettima gave the assurance on Tuesday when the board and management of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) led by the Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

“The President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership, rest assured that we will continue to develop policies that will drive investment,” the Vice President said, according to a statement by his Director of Information, Olusola Abiola.

Ganduje, Yuguda, MACBAN Meet Herders Over Insecurity, Welfare

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Monday in Abuja met with some former governors and other stakeholders in order to address challenges facing pastoralists in Nigeria.

Speaking at the meeting, the former Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Ganduje, said herders must benefit from enabling environment to be provided by the federal government.

“We are requesting the government provide an enabling environment that is a sustainable livestock production reform. If herdsmen can agree to a modern system of livestock production, there is a need for settlement and settlement requires land and after being resettled, there are other services provided to the communities of herdsmen,” he said.

Ganduje said when he was governor he organized a national conference that came up with a blueprint that would soon be presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

