Today’s Headlines: Plan to suspend Aregbesola will fail — Ex-aide, Traditional Ruler Urges Patience With Tinubu’s Administration

Plan to suspend Aregbesola will fail —Ex-aide

Photo credit: Vanguard

A former aide of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun has disclosed that any attempt to suspend the former Osun State Governor from the All Progressives Congress, APC, will fail.

This is as the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal stated that the warning was illogical and belated as Aregbesola and his associates, by their anti-party activities had walked out on the party voluntarily.

﻿Oluwaseun, a former factional youth leader of the party, in a statement on Friday said the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and four of his former aides, were orchestrating plans to suspend the former Minister from the party.

“We are also reliably informed that a huge amount of money was given to the ward executives by an emissary sent by Oyetola and other conspirators.﻿

Nigerians Should Support Tinubu, He Will Work – Oba Of Benin.

Photo credit: Channel

The Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, on Friday, canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

Addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the President, the Benin monarch is optimistic that the Tinubu administration will do well in office.Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the revered monarch stated.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

Although the monarch’s visit to the President was unclear as of press time, it is believed that the visit was to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people.

Earlier, the President also met with the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes after the President met with Ambode at the state reception organised for him by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

Traditional Ruler Urges Patience With Tinubu’s Administration

Photo credit: Leadership

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience and understanding with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after he paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

He said progress and positive outcomes cannot be achieved without enduring certain challenges and hardships.

Oba Francis Olusola Alao encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast and resilient during this period of transformation, acknowledging that the path to success often entails temporary setbacks.

He stressed the importance of looking beyond immediate difficulties and recognising the long-term benefits that will accrue to the nation.

The monarch expressed belief that the current government is committed to serving the people and ensuring that the dividends of democracy are delivered to every citizen.

AA, APP reject Labour Party’s call for removal of INEC chairman.

Photo credit: The Nation

The Action Alliance (AA) and Action Peoples Party (APP), have described as unfortunate the call by the Labour Party for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.Alliance (AA), Barrister Kenneth Udeze, accused the Labour Party of mudslinging the INEC boss having failed to establish its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to Udeze, the Labour Party and its public-facing organs are seeking to distract the public from the reality that their candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, did not win the 2023 presidential election and could not realistically have won it.

He said it was reforms introduced by INEC that litigants are relying on to present their cases at various election petition tribunals across the nation.

The statement reads: “Assuming without conceding, the elections were manipulated, the Labour Party can only prove its case using the instrumentality of the innovations promoted and defended by the INEC chairman. It beggars belief that while relying on innovations introduced by the INEC chairman, the party still castigates him and seeks to hound him.”

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)