Today’s Headlines: Plan To Suspend Aregbesola Will Fail — Ex-aide, Edo Gov Election: I‘ll Not Impose Any Candidate — Abure

Plan To Suspend Aregbesola’ll Fail—Ex-aide

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

A former aide of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun has disclosed that any attempt to suspend the former Osun State Governor from the All Progressives Congress, APC, will fail.

This is as the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal stated that the warning was illogical and belated as Aregbesola and his associates, by their anti-party activities had walked out on the party voluntarily.

Oluwaseun, a former factional youth leader of the party, in a statement on Friday said the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and four of his former aides, were orchestrating plans to suspend the former Minister from the party.

“We have it on high authority that the Ilesa Ward 8 executives of the APC, which is Aregbesola’s ward, were manipulated on Wednesday to sign a blank sheet of paper on the false pretence that the APC state leadership wanted to get their commitment to the progress of the party.

“We are also reliably informed that a huge amount of money was given to the ward executives by an emissary sent by Oyetola and other conspirators.

(Photos Credits: Google)

I‘ll Not Impose Any Candidate—Abure

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has vowed not to impose any candidate on the teeming supporters of the party and people of Edo ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state.

Abure made the pledge when he received a delegation led by United States-based businessman, Stephen Osemwegie, who visited the party headquarters in Abuja on Friday to officially indicate interest in joining the governorship race on the platform of LP.

While addressing the audience, the national chairman stated that he has no intention of taking sidess or anointing a candidate.

Buhari’s 8yrs looking better than Tinubu’s 60 days in office – Charly Boy

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has asserted that the 8-year tenure of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, “is looking better” than the incumbent, Bola Tinubu’s sixty days in office.

He made the assertion while reacting to the N500 billion for palliatives recently announced by the current administration.

DAILY POST recalls that President Tinubu revealed that his administration will share N8,000 each to 12 million vulnerable households to cushion the negative effect of the Federal Government’s recent removal of fuel subsidy.

Charly Boy berated the Federal Government for earmarking N8,000 per month each for 12 million suffering masses and allocating N70 billion for National Assembly members who are less than 500.

In a tweet on Saturday, he wrote, “Can somebody help solve dis wahala.

What kinda leadership will give us the suffering 12 million masses only 8k per month, and allocate to LawMakers wey no reach 500people 70 billion Naira.

Imo gov election: Uzodimma restates commitment to violence-free election

Photos Credits: Punch paper

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has restated his commitment to a violence-free process as the November 11 governorship election approaches.

The governor said this at a pre-election workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development AUDA-NEPAD in Owerri, on Friday.

Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, called on stakeholders in the electioneering process to work towards a peaceful poll to enable votes to count.

He advised politicians not to make the election a do-or-die affair, but to abide by the rule of law so that the will of the masses will be reflected in the ballot.

WaterGo (

)