Today’s Headlines: Photos: Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja, Student loan: Reps propose 3% increase to meet demand

Photos: Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja.

According to Vanguard news, The immediate former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has met with the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Wike, who is now a minister-designate, was received by Ganduje at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

The ruling party in a post on its official X handle, said Wike’s visit to the APC national chairman was to congratulate him on his election to the position.

It stated, “Former governor of Rivers state and a minister-designate, HE. Nyesom Wike, paid a congratulatory visit to the national chairman, HE. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.”

Recall that Ganduje was elected as the party’s national chairman while Ajibola Basiru, former senate spokesperson, became the APC national secretary about two weeks ago.

Student loan: Reps propose 3% increase to meet demand.

According to Vanguard news, The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Students Loan Fund and Access to Higher Education has said it is working to propose an increase of 3% as against an initial 1% for students loan from revenue generated annually as recently announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Ad-Hoc committee Hon Terseer Ugboh made the revelation during a public hearing to ascertain the level of progress made so far by the presidential committee put together to remove all legal encumbrances hindering access to the loan by Nigerian students

According to the Chairman, while addressing the Federal Ministry of Education and the Implementation Committee said lawmakers are ready to provide genuine intervention for the speedy take-off of the scheme.

Ugbor expressed displeasure with the slow implementation of the Students Loan Programme which would have also cushioned the effects of fuel subsidy removal and asked the implementers to ensure there was fairness in distribution.

“We hope the system you are creating will be robust enough to take account of students who are already in school who want the loan to cover for the one year or two years of their schooling or students who are coming through direct entry.

Red Alert: Apapa, Eti-Osa, Ojo, Ikeja, Surulere, others to experience flooding.

According to Vanguard news, The Lagos State Government, has issued a fresh flood alert to residents of some parts of the state to be wary of heavy rainfall during the week from August 14 to 18, 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engineer Lekan Shodeinde, issued the alert in a statement on Tuesday.

Shodeinde advised residents of Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo to prepare for very heavy rainfalls which may induce flash flooding during the week and beyond.

Relying on a flood alert advisory issued by the Flood Emergency Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of the Environment, Shodeinde, urged all residents of listed areas to be vigilant and watchful about rainfalls during and after the periods.

He also urged residents of flood plains and low lying areas to be ready to move upland till the cessation of the rains.

Shodeinde reiterated that people and motorists must also refrain from wading through floods especially during rainfalls as there is a propensity to be washed away by the intensity of the water.

He added that the warning has become necessary to avoid preventable loss of lives and properties that usually accompany such incidents.

Transfer: Chelsea trigger Michael Olise’s £35m release clause with Crystal Palace.

According to Vanguard news, Chelsea have reportedly triggered the £35million release clause in the contract of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as the Blues intensify their summer reinforcements.

The Frenchman is expected to become the latest summer arrival at Stamford Bridge, according to the Athletic.

It revealed that Chelsea had stepped up their pursuit of Olise having activated release clause.

Olise, who was formerly an academy player at Chelsea between 2009 and 2016, was one of the stars of the show at Crystal Palace last season after racking 11 Premier League assists in 37 matches.

