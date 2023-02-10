Today’s Headlines: PFN Denies Endorsing Obi, Obasanjo Faults Appointment Of Ex-IGs As PSC Chairmen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PFN denies endorsing LP, Peter Obi. ﻿

Photo credit: Punchng

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria says it has not endorsed the Labour Party nor its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as rumoured.

The PFN National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Isong, described the rumours as “fake news” on social media at the ongoing 17th Biennial conference on Friday.

“I want you to know that nothing like that has happened in the history of the PFN.

“We have not endorsed any political party or any presidential candidate, rather what we have is the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria titled, ‘More Than Conquerors,’ currently ongoing in Bayelsa state,” he said.

He said the conference is an avenue for all Christians, especially those in power, to come in and fellowship with the organisation, saying no candidate has been endorsed at the conference.

Isong described it as nothing but fake news and called on well-meaning Nigerians to ignore it as such news was aimed at smearing the image of PFN.

Obasanjo faults appointment of ex-IGs as PSC chairmen.

Photo credit: The Guardian

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has frowned at the appointment of former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) as chairmen of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed former IGP Musiliu Smith as Chairman of the PSC in 2018, but Smith resigned in 2022 and retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi took over as Acting Chairman.In January 2023, President Buhari appointed another retired IG, Mr. Solomon Arase, as substantive chairman of the PSC.

Photo credit: Google

The ex-President said: “When you make a retired police officer the head of the Police Service Commission, it is like asking a thief to catch a thief.”

He said civilians should be appointed as chairmen and retired police officers appointed as members of the PSC to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Fuel, Currency Crises: Kwara Gov Approves Palliatives For Pensioners, Others.

Photo credit: Leadership

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved palliatives for various vulnerable groups in the state to cushion the effects of the ongoing fuel scarcity and currency shortage in the country.

The palliatives include cash transfer to widows, pensioners, transporters, marketers, smallholder farmers, and other vulnerable people and it will be done through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) for proper coordination and accountability.

The chief press secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye announced this in a statement yesterday.

“The governor has therefore directed KWASSIP to work out the details and deploy this modest support as soon as possible to mitigate the effects of the situation.

Netizens knock Femi Adesina over ‘survival on N20k’ statement.

Photo credit: Vanguard

A statement credited to Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity that he has been been surviving on N20,000:00 for the past one week as generated mixed reactions on social media.

Adesina while sharing how he has also been badly affected by the cashless policy of the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) despite been a presidential aide in an opinion titled: “Living on shoestring budget” said for three days, he had N6,000 in his pocket and by last Friday, he was left with N2,500.

He said said he was lucky there was enough food at his home, adding that if there wasn’t, he would drink garri and groundnuts.

He also advised Nigerians not to take laws into their own hands, noting that with time naira would be surplus in the country

