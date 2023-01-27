Today’s Headlines: Petrol crisis: PDP colluding with saboteurs, says Tinubu;Nigeria’s Elites Selfish-Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Colluding With Saboteurs_Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was colluding with saboteurs to create the fuel crisis.

Tinubu, who reacted to PDP’s statement on his remarks about the lingering scarcity and the redesigned naira in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said efforts by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to cause a conflict between him and President Muhammadu Buhari, will fail.

Tinubu spoke at a rally in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where the flags were given to party candidates.

Nigeria’s Elites Selfish_Buhari

Some members of the elite are selfish and do not care about the country’s progress, President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday.

He said that is why he criticises them.

The President spoke at the Katsina State Government House during a lunch by the state government in his honour.

He is in the state on a two-day working visit to inaugurate some legacy projects of the Aminu Masari Administration.

The President lamented wasted resources by previous administrations that could have gone into infrastructure when a barrel of crude oil sold for $100.

Nothing Can Reduce Tinubu’s Chances Of Victory_Sule

Nasarawa State Governor Abudullahi Sule has said nothing can truncate the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of coasting home to victory in the February 25 election.

The governor also said no northern governor, who did everything humanly possible to insist for the office of the President to go South, would turn round to work against the party and its candidate.

Sule, who spoke yesterday on Channels Television evening programme: Politics Today, said he had not heard of anything that could diminish Asiwaju Tinubu’s chances of winning the presidential contest.

According to him, from all indications so far, the chances of the ruling party remain bright.

He said: “Chances of the party are bright in the forthcoming presidential election. “I have not heard anything whatsoever that is going to diminish the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in this election.”

Tinubu In Benue, Pledges To Return All IDP’s Home

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu has pledged to address internal security challenges and return all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes, if elected.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday in Makurdi during the party’s campaign rally.

He also reaffirmed his promise to establish a students loan scheme to provide funds for students in tertiary institutions and ensure quality and affordable education for Nigerian youths.

According to him, the foundation of the current hardship Nigerians are going through was laid during the years of misrule under the Peoples Democratic Party.

