Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi’s Petition Strange: Tinubu’s Lawyers Tell PEPC, Navy uncovers massive oil theft in Rivers

Peter Obi’s petition strange: Tinubu’s lawyers tell PEPC

Eminent lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun have told the Presidential Election Petition Court that Peter Obi’s petition, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu, is strange to Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence.

The lawyers, representing Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress, made the submission in the final written address submitted to the court on Friday, in response to Obi and Labour Party’s challenge.

Navy uncovers oil

The Nigerian Navy has excavated and dismantled the oil equipment of a suspected oil syndicate on Oil Mining Lease-18 in Elem Krakama Creek in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Navy said it dismantled the equipment used in siphoning crude precisely on Oil Well 17 operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Suleman Ibrahim said its Patrol Helicopter on July 11, 2023. spotted the illicit activities.

C/River IPMAN Crisis: Caretaker C’ttee Chair Not Permanent, Abang Tells Obi

Newly inaugurated caretaker committee chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Comrade Peter Okim Abang, has charged the factional chairman of the association, Comrade Robert Obi, to sheath his sword honourably so that he can join hands with him to make the association stronger.

Abang said that making derogatory statements against the office which he once managed isn’t good for the association, stressing that it was good to quit when the ovation is loudest.

Gov Adeleke’s Daughter Graduates From Nigerian Varsity

It was gathered that the young lady studied Mass Communication at Adeleke University and graduated on Sunday. In a post on the verified Instagram page of Dele Momodu, a media mogul and close friend of the family, the journalist noted that the Osun State governor is excited about his daughter’s graduation.

Adebukola Josephine Adeleke is the daughter of Mrs Titilola Adeleke and she is one of the graduands at the 9th convocation ceremony of Adeleke University which was held in the school premises on Sunday.

Tinubu To Unveil Initiative Against Insecurity, Poverty In North Soon – Shettima

The Tinubu administration will in the coming weeks unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians especially those living in the northern region, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President disclosed this on Sunday in chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

