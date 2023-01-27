Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Atiku- LP, Gov Sule Loses Eldest Son, Hassan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Atiku- LP

The media arm of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has refuted the report claiming that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi is quitting the election exercise slated for February 25.

The Obi-Datti Media Office described the report as ridiculous and fake.

Sule Loses Son

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has lost his beloved son, Alhaji Hassan Sule, to the cold hands of death.

Hassan died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

Nigerians Cricitising Buhari Have Eyes But See Nothing, They Will Fall Into Ditch- Femi

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has described those criticising his principal, Muhammadu Buhari despite his ‘achievements’ as blind.

The presidential aide stated this in a piece titled, ‘They Have Eyes But Cannot See. Pity!’ which he published on his Facebook page.

Foreign Hackers Attacking Our Database- INEC Chair

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said there have been attempts to hack into the commission’s computer system ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu spoke on Thursday during the 2022 National Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Abuja with the theme, ‘2023 General Elections; Judiciary and Sustainability of Nigeria’s Democracy.”

Leadership Failure Has Made Nigeria A Failed State

THE presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, Friday, said the mismanagement of Nigeria resulting in insecurity and poverty has made the country a failed state.

But he vowed to return the country to its glorious place, to the desire of all if given the mandate to steer the affairs of the country in the February 25,2023 presidential election.

