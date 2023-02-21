Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Will Defeat Tinubu Not Atiku-Ossai, Amaechi Working For Atiku- PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu not Atiku – Ossai

Photo credit: Vanguard

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie has said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi can only defeat Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and not Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party.

Ossai said Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of APC’s bad leadership and can’t handle Nigeria’s pressure like Atiku.

He noted that Atiku is more prepared to be president than Peter Obi and Tinubu.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t see the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi winning this Presidential election considering the credentials and acceptability of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the north and south.

Amaechi Working For Atiku, Rivers PDP Alleges.

Photo Credit:The Nation

The Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council (PDPCC) has alleged a former Transport Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi is a member of the ‘wicked’ cabal punishing the people with fuel and naira-swap crises.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, PDPCC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, challenged Amaechi to deny that he was not part of persons making life a nightmare for Nigerians.

Nwuke said Amaechi was also working secretly for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, alleging the former Rivers Governor recently reconciled with members of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers.

He said Amaechi had been working secretly and holding meetings with Atiku and others in the cabal to starve the country of the much-needed funds in the name of politics.

Nwuke said: “Nigerians have been forced to go through the eye of the needle in search of money with which to meet their daily needs and feed their families.

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

Photo credit: Punchng

A former Peoples Democratic Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George, and the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Monday, united ahead of the general elections.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that there has been a cold war between George, the PDP leader in the state, and Adediran over some unresolved issues between the duo shortly after the PDP primary.

In a statement by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, George and the candidate met on Monday to resolve differences ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Lagos transport plans stand, Oluomo not involved — REC.

Photo credit: Punchng

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from engaging the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, or any of its commercial bus drivers in the distribution of election materials for the February 25 and March 11 polls.

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee is headed by transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, who is an ally of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Justice Aneke’s restraining order on Monday followed an application for interlocutory injunction filed by Labour Party, African Democratic Congress and Boot Party.

Photo credit: Google

