Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi takes campaign to Ogun, 3 battle for PDP guber ticket in Abia

2023: Peter Obi takes presidential campaign to Ogun

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has taken his campaign rally to Ogun State.

Obi landed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday afternoon for the rally scheduled to hold at the Ake Palace Square, where his followers had gathered to receive him.

Obi is expected to hold a town hall meeting with various stakeholders in the Gateway State before his departure.

DAILY POST learnt that he would also visit former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who had earlier declared support for him, at his residence in the OOPL.

In a post, Obi announced his arrival in Abeokuta, saying, “We have just arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun State for today’s rallies and other engagements. I’m looking forward to it all. We come in peace.”

3 battle for PDP guber ticket in Abia primary rerun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State is electing a new governorship candidate on Saturday for the 11 March election, the party has announced.

The rerun primary election follows the death of Uchenna Ikonne, the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

Mr Ikonne, a professor and former vice chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, passed away on 25 January at the National Hospital Abuja, according to a statement from his first son, Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, on behalf of the family.

The professor of Optometry had been endorsed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as his preferred successor.

The deceased governorship candidate hailed from Nsulu, a community in Isiala Ngwa North Council Area. Isiala Ngwa North where Mr Ikonne hailed from is in Abia Central District.

Following his death, the PDP micro-zoned the ticket to Isiala Ngwa North in the Abia Central District.

The rezoning of the ticket to the district indicated that the PDP has maintained its position in the district.

The new arrangement forced many aspirants, mainly from Abia North, to withdraw from the new race, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

This newspaper gathered that the PDP has cleared three aspirants from Isiala Ngwa North to contest for the ticket. They are the Chief of Staff to Governor Ikpeazu, Okey Ahiwe, the State Commissioner for Works, Bob Ogu and a famous entrepreneur, Eric Opah.

ADC Leadership, Others Declare For APC In Delta

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has hailed the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for taking a decision to collapse its entire structure in Delta State into the APC.

Senator Omo-Agege spoke during the ongoing ward to ward campaigns of APC in Asaba, Delta State.

While congratulating them, he thanked the ADC for the courage to join forces with the APC to put an end to alleged impunity and arrogance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

“If we must change the narrative, we must make very big decisions,” he stated.

He encouraged the people of Delta North not to be afraid of the PDP and Governor Okowa’s alleged plot to use thugs to disrupt the elections, assuring that there will be adequate security.

Mr Ibu Confirms Paternity Of Daughter, Jasmine, Debunks Infidelity Rumour

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, has said that Jasmine Okafor is his adopted daughter following his wife Sella’s accusation that he is having a romantic relationship with Jasmine.

Stella had in a chat with a popular blogger said Mr Ibu was having an affair with Jasmine adding she had taken over her husband’s Instagram account in an attempt to dupe him because he suffers from dementia.

Mr Ibu debunking the claim in an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze along with his second son, Daniel said that Stella is his second wife and that she is aware that Jasmine is his adopted daughter before he married her.

Speaking on behalf of his father during the live session, Daniel said, “She is his 100 per cent his daughter not biological but adopted right from childhood.”

The actor went on to say that he has been taking care of his wife and children, and that he has even bought her cars, which she has sold without giving him a dime.

His son also stated that Jasmine took care of their father when Stella refused to stay with him in the hospital and paid N500,000 to retrieve and verify his father’s Instagram account.

NBA Condemns Killing Of Judicial Officer In Imo

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Saturday condemned the killing of the Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the Bar confirmed that Ugboma was murdered on Friday afternoon by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the premises of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the full glare of other court users.

According to eyewitness accounts, the deceased had just finished conducting proceedings when his attackers came in their numbers, collected the phones of everyone present, rounded up Ugboma and shot him in the head.

“The NBA notes with dismay that the cruel murder of Nnaemeka Ugboma is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on innocent persons including legal practitioners and judges in what has become a disturbing norm in Imo State.

Terrorists’ murder of 41 people jolts Katsina government

The Katsina State Government said it was shaken by the killing of 41 people by terrorists.

The attack happened within the Yargoje forest under Kankara Local Government Area.

The victims, mostly vigilantes from villages in Bakori LGA, were killed between Thursday and the early hours of Friday.

The local security operatives ran into an ambush as they chased terrorists who rustled some livestock.

Ahmed Ibrahim-Katsina, Governor Aminu Masari’s Security Adviser said the government had reviewed the incident.

“The governor is very sad and has directed immediate reinforcement of security in the area”, the aide disclosed.

Ibrahim-Katsina announced that a commission of inquiry will be instituted to investigate the massacre.

He said the government was eager to unravel the circumstances apart from what the preliminary investigation revealed.

