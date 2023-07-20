Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Nigeria’s Jesus on earth-Charly Boy, Shettima, 36 Govs In NEC Meeting

Peter Obi Nigeria’s Jesus on earth’ – Charly Boy

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, (Charly Boy), has asserted that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the 2023 election is Nigeria’s “Jesus on earth.”

The veteran singer referred to the former Anambra governor as Nigeria’s version of Jesus for celebrating his 62nd birthday with thousands of displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Thursday.

He hailed Obi for donating “cheques and trucks of food items” to the IDPs.

Sharing photos from the presentation his Twitter handle on Friday, Charly Boy wrote, “Yesterday, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi celebrated his birthday with over 18,000 displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, He handed cheques and truck of food items to them and assured them of a new Nigeria.

Shettima, 36 Govs In NEC Meeting

Photo credit: channels television

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting is being held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday

The meeting, which is being chaired by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, has in attendance governors of the 36 states of the Federation, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as stakeholders from the World Bank and other agencies of government. This is second meeting of the Council and it is expected to deliberate on the reviewed palliative package for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy and the recent hike in petrol prices to up to N617/litre as a result of market forces.

Photo credit || Google

NAF airstrikes kill 22 terrorists in Katsina

No fewer than 22 terrorists have been killed during an air operation conducted by Air Force personnel in Katsina State.

Source: Punch papers

Among those killed are foot soldiers of terrorist kingpin, Abdulkareen Lawal, popularly known as Abdulkareen Boss. Abdulkareem Boss was alleged of masterminding the killing of a Nigerian Police Area Commander in Dustin Ma on July 5, 2022.

Abdulkareem Boss with some of his foot soldiers was killed by air strikes in the Ruga forest in Katsina on August 5, 2022.Abdulkareem Boss with some of his foot soldiers was killed by air strikes in the Ruga forest in Katsina on August 5, 2022. A military source on Thursday, however, said the attack that resulted in the death of the terrorists was based on intelligence received by troops.

FG Set To Review Workers Salary – Akpabio

Photo credit: channels television

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President of the Senate, gave the assurance while receiving in courtesy, the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and members of the National Assembly from the state.

According to statement from his media office, Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector. He said the removal of fuel subsidy was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

