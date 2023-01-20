Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi My Preferred Candidate—Obasanjo, Makinde Absent In Ibadan PDP Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi My Preferred Candidate—Obasanjo Insist

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would vote for a candidate with bad character.

Source: Punch paper

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, while featuring in an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”

While defending his choice of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the former president said Obi was his preferred candidate for the presidency.

The PUNCH reports that the former president, in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” expressed his support for Obi.

Makinde Absent In Ibadan PDP Rally

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Taofik Arapaja, on Thursday, mobilised their loyalists and the party’s candidates in the state for the party’s presidential rally held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Source: Punch paper

Makinde and Arapaja were, however, conspicuously absent at the rally addressed by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PUNCH reports that Makinde is one of the five PDP governors who have so far distanced themselves from Atiku’s campaign while calling for the resignation of Ayu as the party’s chairman.

It’s Nigerians’ Turn To Take Their Country Back, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi says he is committed to the New Nigeria Project through competence, capacity, and compassion for all-round development.

Source: Channels TV

Obi stated this at the party rally held in Minna, the Niger State Capital on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor promised to birth a New Nigeria by providing solutions to poverty, unemployment and security challenges bedeviling the country, saying it is time to move the country from consumption to production.

Sultan Of Sokoto Faults Nigeria’s Central Bank Over Naira Notes’ Redesign, Queries January 31 Deadline

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to reconsider the January 31 deadline for the old notes to remain in circulation in the country.

Source: Saharareporters

The monarch who said this whole hosting the CBN Comptroller in charge of Sokoto State, Dahiru Usman, and some Apex bank officials on Thursday at his palace, adding that many people were still unaware of the redesigned naira notes, especially in the rural areas.

The old notes are expected to be out of circulation by January 31 yet there is scarcity of the new notes as banks keep dispensing old notes to their customers.

According to Daily Trust, the Sultan said, “We still have people who didn’t know that our naira was redesigned. They could reject the new naira notes when given. If they see the colours they will think it is a fake currency.

Anambra youths vow to protect INEC personnel, materials

The Association of Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU)-Youth wing, has said it is committed to ensuring a peaceful election in the state.

The Association said this during a meeting with the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka on Thursday.

Source: Vanguard papers

Mr Ken Okoli, National President of ASATU-Youth wing, said the association would use its structures across the 179 communities in the state to ensure the protection of electoral officers and materials.

He said Anambra youth would not allow anti-democratic forces and detractors to deny the people of the state their rights to vote or subvert their choices.

