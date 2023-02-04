Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Is The Light, Says Lawal, Deploy More Money Agents—Osinbajo To Banks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is The Light, Says Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said he has seen the light, adding that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is the light that he has seen.

Source: Punch paper

The ex-SGF stated this when fielding questions on Channels Television’s “The Verdict 2023”, on Friday night.

Responding to a question on why he stopped supporting the All Progressives Congress and joined the Labour Party as its member and now supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Lawal said he repented from “the darkness” of “the old system that used to govern us” when he saw the light. Photos Credit: Google

Deploy More Money Agents—Osinbajo To Banks

Worried by the difficulty experienced by Nigerians in getting the new naira notes, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, met with some players in the FinTech space, exploring possible ways of mitigating the hardship.

Specifically, he urged regulators and the banks to deploy more FinTechs and money agents to the hinterlands to address the worrying situation.

Source: Punch paper

“You need cash to pay for transport. For instance, in Abuja how do you take ‘drop or along’ or use a Keke NAPEP without cash, or buy foodstuff on the road or in canteens, or even buying recharge cards?

“Parents with kids in public schools give money daily to their children for lunch, most commerce is informal, so you need cash for most things,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Tinubu Alleges Plot To Disrupt Elections, Introduce Interim Govt

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has alleged a sinister plot to cause a crisis that will lead to the postponement and disruption of the February 25 polls in Nigeria.

Source: Channels TV

He stated this at the presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday.

“They want to provoke you to violence, so that election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government, that’s their plot. But this will backfire because we are wiser,” the former Lagos governor said.

The APC presidential candidate asked the people to stand firm and resist any negative plot by destroyers.

Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Introduced Naira Redesign To ‘Avenge’ His Failed APC Presidential Bid – Kano Governor, Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the change of Naira notes policy because his presidential ambition failed.

Source: Saharareporters

Recall that the CBN governor was linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race, which he denied after a group purchased the N100 million presidential form for him.

After a meeting with President Buhari on Friday, Ganduje claimed that the CBN governor did not want the elections to take place in an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

Ganduje’s comment is coming in the same week when Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State alleged that some individuals in Aso Rock were attempting to thwart Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate’s plans from winning the election on February 25, 2023.

Ondo gets new CJ, four high court judges

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has sworn in Justice Olusegun Odusola as the 12th Chief Judge of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Friday.

Source: Punch paper

According to the statement, Justice Odusola had served as the Acting Chief Judge of the state until his recommendation by the National Judicial Council and subsequent appointment by the governor and approval by the State House of Assembly.

The statement read, “The governor also swore in Hon. Justice Bolatito Florence Ajibade; Hon. Justice Bankole Jacob Akinwunmi; Hon. Justice Leonard Boyede Ologun and Hon. Justice Femi Sylvester Akinbinnu as new high court judges in the state.”

