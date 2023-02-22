Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Is Our Candidate, SDP Denies Adopting Tinubu, Seyi Makinde, Atiku Will Bury APC – PDP Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is Our Candidate, SDP Denies Adopting Tinubu

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has denied adopting All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of the general elections.

A statement by the National Secretary, Saleh Dass, made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday.

Dass recalled the National Working Committee, NWC, only gave an advice to state chapters due to the lingering court case over the legitimate constitution of the leadership.

The directive issued was that they were at liberty to enter into alliances “with an opposition party”, for the purpose of the elections in February and March.

Dass noted that those who decided to align with the ruling APC as well as the PDP in Oyo took a position that violated the resolution of the SDP.

Photo Credit: Google

Atiku Will Bury APC On Saturday- Daily Trust

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Ahead of the weekend presidential election, a former Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the South West, and Zonal Liaison Officer, Mr Eddy Olafeso, on Wednesday, said his party would see to the end of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Olafeso, who spoke to reporters in Akure, the state capital, over the chances of the PDP, especially in Saturday’s poll, said the opposition party has worked hard enough to defeat the APC and take back power from the ruling party.

“We must dislodge APC in this country. The party is unknown to modern politics. APC has done enough for us to bury them and I know for sure they will be buried on Saturday. Our country must be united, we are going to do very well in the South-West.

Buhari Presides Over Security Council Meeting At Villa

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting which began minutes before 11 am is holding at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

With barely 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, Wednesday’s meeting, The PUNCH gathered, will review the readiness of all security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Central Bank ahead of the electoral exercise.

Present are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Directors General of the State Security Service and National Intelligence Agency, Yusuf Bichi and Ahmed Abubakar, respectively.

INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials In Cross River

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Ahead of the Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 18 local government areas in Cross River State.

It started with the loading of BVAS machines into trucks at the INEC state headquarters in Calabar on Wednesday.

Other sensitive materials kept at the state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria were also about to be moved with the BVAS to local government areas as of the time of this report.

The exercise was witnessed by the representatives of political parties and security agency officials.

Protect Physically- Challenged Voters, PWDs Beg INEC

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The National Leader of People with Disabilities of All Progressives Congress, Tolu Bankole, on Wednesday, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission to make provisions for the safety of physically-challenged persons ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

The plea is coming four months after the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Political Intelligence, Abiodun Abu, made a similar request.

Abu urged INEC to provide braille ballot papers, interpreters and other measures to assist the PWDs to cast their votes at the general elections.

The governor’s aide made the appeal during a media parley with journalists to celebrate persons with disabilities in Lagos.

