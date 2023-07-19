Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi inspires me – Atiku; Tinubu Had No Phone Call With CJN Ariwoola – APC

Peter Obi inspires me, distinguished leader – Atiku

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday said his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi inspires him.

Atiku said Obi’s dedication to service and growth over the years inspires him. The former Vice President made the remark while felicitating Obi on his 62nd birthday.

Obi, who was a member of PDP, had defected to LP prior to the 2023 presidential election.

Prior to his defection, Obi was tipped to emerge as Atiku’s running mate in the last presidential election.

Tinubu Had No Phone Call With CJN Ariwoola, Says APC

President Bola Tinubu did not have a telephone conversation with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola regarding the possible outcome of his case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

This is according to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid some reports suggesting that a phone conversation ensued over the duo.

A Twitter user had alleged that the CJN had through a telephone conversation advised President Tinubu and the APC to get ready for a rerun of the 2023 presidential election.

But reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the APC spokesman, Felix Morka said the Twitter user fabricated a falsehood on a matter of serious national importance that is actively under review by the tribunal.

Reps Probe Burning Of Vessel, $12m Cargo

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committees on the environment, NIMASA and others (when constituted) to investigate the burning of a vessel with stolen crude cargo worth $12m by security agencies.

It also called on security agencies to desist from the destruction of vessels which it said pollutes the Niger Delta marine environment.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Thomas Ereyitomi, seeking to stop the destruction of such vessels to curb environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.

Ereyitomi said setting ablaze stolen crude oil-laden vessels would further destroy the well-endowed ecosystem of the Niger Delta region already ravaged by oil exploration.

Direct Military To Obey Court Order, Abuja Landowners Tells Tinubu

Landowners under the auspices of the Trustees of the Association of Plot Owners, Maitama Extension, Maitama Aliero, Abuja, have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restrain the military from defying a court order that barred it from trespassing on their land.

They made the appeal in Abuja Tuesday through their spokesperson, Angela Ekure, after the court postponed the case to November 7.

Justice U. P. Kekemeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja, had, on March 27, restrained the defendants – the president, Ministry of Defence, Minister of Defence, FCT Minister and Minister of Justice – from the land pending the determination of a subsisting case before it. The judge adjourned the case to June 20.

The court could not hear the suit on June 20 and therefore adjourned to November 6 because of judges’ recess.

Justice Kekemeke granted the restraining order after hearing the defendants’ affidavit in support of the motion paper attached with 13 exhibits, sworn by Dr Angela Ekure and written arguments by the counsel to the applicants, Williams Ataguba.

