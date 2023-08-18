Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap, Mbah meets Tinubu over Enugu’s development

Peter Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap

Photo credit: Premium Times

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, has expressed sadness over the ill-fated Air Force helicopter that claimed 36 soldiers in Niger on Monday morning.

Mr Obi, a former Anambra State governor, made this known in a statement his official X handle (formerly Twitter) in Lagos on Friday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Air Force, on Thursday, announced that an MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed in Niger State.

A statement by the spokesperson of Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, an air commodore, said the aircraft crashed in Chukuba Village, Niger State, saying that a preliminary investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the air mishap.

Mr Obi said the death of the soldiers, reportedly killed in a terrorist ambush in Niger, and the ill-fated military helicopter, on a rescue mission, in the same state was unfortunate and disheartening.

He expressed concerns over the deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country which had continued to cost the nation precious lives and property with the attendant economic costs.

Mr Obi also expressed sympathy to the families of the patriotic slain soldiers who had paid the supreme price for their fatherland in a very painful way, fighting against insecurity in the country.

“The continual loss of lives, of our military men and other citizens, to insecurity is excruciating and disgusting.

Photo credit: Google

Mbah meets Tinubu over Enugu’s development

Photo credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the governor of Enugu state, Mr. Peter Mbah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although details of the meeting were not made known to the press, it was gathered that it was not unconnected with the development and security in Enugu state.

Recall that Governor Mbah has expressed the vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector -driven economy and also raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 to $30 billion through private sector investment.

He has equally expressed the eagerness of his administration to collaborate and partner with the federal government and international agencies in regard.

Mbah had met with the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri on Wednesday at the Bank’s country office in Abuja and equally participated in the National Economic Council, NEC ,meeting presided over by the Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima on Thursday..

The last time the Enugu state governor visited the President, he discussed Enugu’s economy, security, and the issue of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his release from detention.

Tinubu approves establishment of Presidential CNG Initiative

Photo credit: Premium Times

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Friday, said the establishment of the initiative was in furtherance of his commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

This transformative initiative, according to Mr Ngelale, is poised to revolutionise the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)-dependent vehicles.

“While simultaneously bolstering in-country manufacturing, local assembly and expansive job creation in line with the presidential directive.

“The landmark initiative, which comprises of a Comprehensive Adoption Strategy, will include the following: Empowering Workshops Programme w/ Nationwide Network of Workshops, Local Assembly and Job Creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term,” he said.

Niger Coup: Nigerians can’t be sacrificed; embrace dialogue, Catholic bishops tell Tinubu.

Photo credit: Vanguard

Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called on President Bola Tinubu to avoid involving Nigerians in the armed conflict in Niger Republic.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the two-day meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province held in Ado-Ekiti and signed by the President, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and Secretary, Most Rev. John Oyejola.

The Catholic Bishops, comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osogbo Dioceses said Nigeria have more than enough challenges to tackle than involving in any kind of war.

According to them, government must show greater seriousness in tackling the challenges of insecurity and also ensure there is sustainable programmes for food production to allete the crisis of food security.

They urged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the daunting challenges while calling on government at all levels to restore the hope of its citizens.

“Governments that fail to represent the interest of their people in democracy, compromise their legitimacy.

“If the public reaction to Nigeria’s involvement in restoring democracy in Niger is anything to go by, one can say that military intervention in Niger being proposed by the leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa ECOWAS is very unpopular

Crownprinces2 (

)