Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi disowns image with Simon Ekpa, Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Peter Obi disowns image with Simon Ekpa

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has denied taking a picture with self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Obi issued the denial in response to a viral ‘photoshopped image with Ekpa’.

Speaking through the Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, Obi said those determined to cast his image in bad light were behind the photoshopped image.

A statement by Onifade said: “Obi-Datti Media office notes that the scenario is exactly what played out in the photoshopped picture of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi supposedly standing with the Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa all in a desperate move to drag Obi’s name into disrepute by linking him with the ugly story that Ekpa has become in Nigeria.

“For clarity, the picture was taken by Obi standing with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“In trying to authenticate their filthy and disgustingly dirty act, they inserted the picture of Aisha Yusuf behind them.”

Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.

He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

The Programme Manager, OOPL Youth Centre, Ms Blessing Omolara Kehinde, disclosed that no fewer than 60 youths were selected from Ogun State, Ibadan and Lagos to be part of the training.

86 sponsored students cry to Bauchi gov over N139m debts owed Igbinedion Varsity

86 indigent students of Bauchi State, yesterday, cried to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over N139 million debts owed Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Consequently, the distressed students said their certificates had been withheld, pending when they paid their debts.

The students were offered undergraduate scholarships and sponsored by the administration of former governor of the State, Isah Yuguda, in 2014, and were offered courses n medicine, pharmacy, nursing and engineering, among others.

Their plea for intervention by was contained in an open letter addressed to the governor and signed by President of the 86 sponsored Bauchi students of Igbinedion University, Muhammad Umar.

House Unveils 134 Standing Committee Chairs, Deputies

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, inaugurated 134 standing committees, increasing the number by 25 from the 109 in the 9th Assembly.

Abbas, while announcing the committee chairmen, also named their deputies at plenary.He appointed the former chairman of Appropriation, Hon Aliyu Betara as Chairman FCT; former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase as Chairman, Committee on Federal Character; former Majority Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa as Chairman, Petroleum (Upstream).Some of the new committees are Committee on Islamic Pilgrimage Affairs, Committee on Christian Pilgrimage Affairs, Committee on Civil Societies and Development Matters and Committee on Lake Chade.

Committee on Constituency Outreach, Committee on Federal Polytechnics, Committee on Basic Examination Boards, Committee on Legislative Budget and Research. Committee on Industry, Committee on Public Service Matters, Committee on Science Research Institutions, Committee on Public Asset, Committee on Shipping Services.

