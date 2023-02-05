Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Begs Nigerians To Bear With CBN, Oyo Youths, Police Clash, Three Killed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Begs Nigerians To Bear With CBN

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday morning pleaded with Nigerians to bear with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government over the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes and the biting challenges experienced across the country.

Source: Punch paper

Taking to his Twitter handle, Obi said currency redesigning was not peculiar to Nigeria, saying that the inconveniences experienced now would yield longterm economic benefits, adding however that improvements could have been made in the implementation.

The LP candidate and former Anambra State governor, further urged the CBN and commercial banks to increase efforts to make the new naira available to Nigerians.

Photos Credit: Google

Oyo Youths, Police Clash, Three Killed

Barely 24 hours after protest rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes, another group of youths, on Saturday staged a protest at Dogo community in Apata, Ido Local Government Area of the state, leading to the death of three persons.

It was gathered that the youths were assembling when security operatives arrived at the scene and asked them to disperse.

Source: Punch paper

The directive by the security personnel led to an argument between them and the youths.

A credible source told Sunday PUNCH that, “I cannot actually say what really happened. The youths assembled themselves and suddenly police and soldiers arrived in the area. Nobody knew what happened until one of them angrily shot into the air. People started scampering for safety.

INEC won’t disappoint Nigerians in 2023 General Election- REC

Prof. Ayobami Salami, the Ekiti State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has said that the commission won’t disappoint Nigerians in the 2023 general election.

Source: Vanguard papers

Salami stated this when he spoke with men in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday shorly after monitoring the mock accreditation for the election in the state.

Salami who described the accreditation in the state as successful added that Nigerians should expect efficiency and best election in 2023.

“I am very happy that the mock accreditation went very well in all the Polling Units ( PUs) that we visited, people came out and there was no challenge recorded.

2023: I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu – Buhari speaks amid crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to continue campaigning for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The president disclosed this while addressing Nigerians during APC presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa State.

Source: Daily Post

“I congratulate you and I can assure you we are going to win through and through; I’ll continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He’s a committed Nigerian and I believe he’ll give all he has to this country and to you Nigerians. I thank you very much,” Buhari said.

Who Told You That Northern Region Is Supporting APC Candidate, Tinubu? – Former Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa Queries Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai

A former Sokoto State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Attahiru Bafarawa, has faulted a claim by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has already won the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Saharareporters

Reacting to El-Rufai’s claim in an interview with Channels TV, Bafarawa said that it was unpleasant for the Kaduna governor to categorise all the Northern elders as bad eggs.

Recall that El-Rufai had in an interview claimed there were some elements, particularly in Aso Rock who were working against Tinubu and sabotaging the APC under the guise of new naira notes in a bid to affect the party’s victory at the polls.

But Bafarawa who said his party – PDP would shock El-Fuai at the polls questioned who gave the Kaduna State governor assurance that all the Northerners were supporting Tinubu.

