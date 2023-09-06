Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Beats Tinubu, Shettima At PEPC, Nasarawa APC Gets New Chairman

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Shettima at PEPC

The Labour Presidential candidate, Peter Obi defeated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima over two objections raised about his candidacy.

The first was on Obi’s membership of the Labour Party and the second on whether his petition was valid as he did not join the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Justices Abba Mohammed, a member of the five-man panel who read the ruling on the case faulted Tinubu and Shettima’s contention challenging Mr Obi’s membership of the Labour Party.

Only a political party can determine who its members are, and that no other person or entity can probe into it”, Justice Mohammed said.

The court also faults the respondents’ objection which faulted the Labour Party’s petition on the grounds that it failed to join Atiku Abubakar who came second in the election.

The judge said a petitioner is not under any obligation to join a candidate who lost the election like himself in his petition.

Nasarawa APC gets new chairman

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State have appointed and ratified the immediate past secretary of the party, Aliyu Bello, as the chairman.

The decision of the party leaders followed the appointment of the immediate-past APC Chairman, John Mamman, as a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

Bello made the disclosure while speaking with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Lafia on Tuesday.

He added, “This development of course also necessitated my having to vacate my seat as the state party secretary, which I occupied for years and am now taken over by an experienced retired civil servant and also a politician of great worth, in the person of Mr Yairus G. Dagusa.

“I appreciate the leader of the party in the state, His Excellency Abdullahi Sule, the members of the State Executive Council, and the entire members of the APC for the confidence reposed in me.

“I intend to follow in the footsteps of my predecessors by ensuring teamwork and synergy among officials of the party at all levels. I promise to deploy and utilise all my many years of experience in party politics to sustain and boost the popularity of the APC, particularly in Nasarawa State and the country in general. I shall not falter or disappoint you.”

Contractors protest as FG dumps asphalt for concrete roads

The Federal Government and leading road construction companies working on several major highways across the country may clash any moment from now following the decision of the government to dump asphalt for concrete technology, findings by The PUNCH have revealed.

The new Minister of Works, David Umahi, had last week directed all contractors handling Federal Government highways across the country to immediately dump the use of asphalt and adopt concrete technology.

The minister further directed the contractors to meet with engineers of the ministry to redesign all the ongoing Federal Government road projects in line with the requirements of concrete technology. As a result, several ongoing highway construction projects will be stopped.

According to findings by The PUNCH, some of the ongoing federal highway projects that may be suspended as a result of the minister’s directive are Benin-Warri dual carriageway and Benin-Sapele sections 1-3 in Delta State, Maraba-Keffi road expansion in Nasarawa State, and Minna-Zungeru-Tegina-Kontagora road in Niger State.

Day 2 NLC Warning Strike: Labour Grounds Economic Activities In Kebbi

BIRNIN-KEBBI – Following Tuesday’s partial compliance with the ongoing warning strike declared by Nigeria labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, the leadership of the organised labour in Kebbi state have remobilised all her affiliates to shut down state secretariats, banks, markets and hospitals in the state.

The compliance enforcement team was led by Comrade Usman Anache who forced all banks in the state to stop operations till further directives is given by the mother union as regards the ongoing strike.

According to the state vice chairman,Kebbi state NLC,Comrade Kelani Abdulwaliyu yesterday partial compliance was caused by some unforeseen situations ” but we are here and out to ensure full compliance as you can see we have shut down the state secretariat all hospitals and markets.

He explained that, the leadership of the union has engaged the unionist governor of Kebbi state Dr Nasir Idris on palliatives and other workers welfare and as result the governor has approved immediate payment of leave grants to all categories of workers in the state.

Mister Kelani added that during their meeting with the governor he confirmed to them that he has received 2bn first trench payments from the 5bn approved by President Tinubu and he pledged to add up to N4bn to ensure every citizen gets the palliatives.

