Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi Backs FG, CBN On Naira Redesign, Buhari Has Subdued Boko Haram- Buratai

Peter Obi Backs FG, CBN On Naira Redesign

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming general elections, Peter Obi, has expressed his support for the Naira redesign exercise carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi’s expression of support for the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes redesign came on Sunday amid nationwide groaning by Nigerians over excruciating pains and life-threatening difficulties caused by the persisting scarcity of the new Naira notes across the country despite the final deadline for the legality of the old notes coming in less than a week.

(Photo credit: Google)

Buhari Has Subdued Boko Haram- Buratai

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), says the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has fulfilled his promise of subduing Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

Buratai, who made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, recalled that the President had in his inaugural address on May 29, 2015, promised to subdue the terrorist groups.

We’ll Reclaim Our Wells From A’Ibom- C’River APC

Photo credit: daily post

The chairman of APC in Cross River State, Barrister Alphonsus Eba has alleged that those that ‘sold’ Bakassi did not use such money to develop the area.

He said the money was diverted to other purposes leaving Bakassi without infrastructure.

Saraki Tackles El-rufai Over Restructuring Comments

Photo credit: the cable

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has described recent comments by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, about restructuring as “cheap lies”.

While speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, el-Rufai accused Saraki of frustrating the constitutional amendment agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to restructure the country when he was senate president.

38 Exco Members Pass No-Confidence Vote On Taraba APC Chair El-Suldi

Photo credit: channels television

Thirty-eight members of the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence in the Chairman, Ibrahim El-Suldi, and allegedly removed him from office.

The aggrieved 38 members of the Executive Committee, said Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution gave them the power to remove the Chairman.

