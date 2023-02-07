Today’s Headlines: Peter Obi an opportunist, can’t save Nigeria – Seun Kuti, ICPC discovers N258m hidden in bank’s vault, arrests managers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi an opportunist, can’t save Nigeria – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, musician and last son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti has explained why the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, “cannot save the country’’ if elected as president in the forthcoming general elections.

Kuti noted that only the people of Nigerian can save the country.

Kuti bore his mind as a guest in an interview with an online platform Mic On podcast hosted by Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Monday.

﻿He explained that even if his close ally and preferred presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) wins, he (Sowore) will still find it difficult to implement his goodwill policies in a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated National Assembly.

Photo credit || Google

ICPC discovers N258m hidden in bank’s vault, arrests managers

As part of ongoing efforts at ensuring that commercial banks comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on the distribution of the redesigned naira notes, operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission last week Friday, discovered the sum of N258 million stashed in the vault at the head office of Sterling Bank in Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

This discovery followed one of the commission’s operations at ensuring that commercial banks and other interest groups do not flout the apex bank’s directive.

The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, revealed this in a statement obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday night.

Ogugua noted that when the ICPC monitoring team visited the bank and discovered the stashed new naira notes in the bank’s vault, it was informed that the cash was the remnant of what the CBN had given the bank for onward distribution to its branches.

“The team however found out that only the sum of N5 million each was distributed to their various branches.

“Both the Regional and Service managers were arrested and later granted administrative bail while investigation continues,” she said.

IGP Redeploys Frank Mba As Ogun CP, Posts Other Senior Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali has redeployed a former spokesman of the Force Frank Mba as the Ogun State Commissioner. He also posted other senior officers to various formations and commands.

Tuesday’s move is in “line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in a round hole,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.

Attacks on opposition in Ebonyi won’t stop our campaigns – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State said it would go ahead with its scheduled local government campaign rallies on Wednesday, despite “unprovoked attacks” on opposition politicians.

The Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Austin Edeze, said this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

He said the rallies would begin at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area, despite the security challenges in the state. He called on the party supporters to come out en masse for the rallies.

“Nothing can stop the party from leveraging the Constitution of Nigeria and democratic norms and practices to earn the expected victory based on the confidence Ebonyi people have placed in the PDP.

“We are determined to liberate the state from enslavement, arbitrariness and political rascality, and enthrone truly progressive governance,” Mr Edeze added.

Supreme Court ruling has made PDP united in Edo – Igbinedion

THE People Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives Candidate for the O Federal constituency in Edo State, Hon Omosede Igbinedion has described the recent judgment of the Supreme Court that confirmed her as the candidate of the party as a unifier for the party.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on the coming elections and her chances, the daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion said there would be huge turnout in the coming elections because “Nigerians are going to the polls in a protest mood.”

According to her, “I was very happy with the decision of the Supreme Court, it gave me confidence in the Nigerian judicial system that in actual fact it can work and I know that the other side, the Legacy Group were very hopeful too but for me, I like us to be referred to as PDP united.”

We Will Engage 17,000 Ad-Hoc Staff In Election Duties In Enugu State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday disclosed that will engage over 17,000 ad-hoc staff for duties in the forthcoming general elections in Enugu State.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, disclosed this to Journalists in Enugu on Tuesday.

Chukwu disclosed that currently INEC has 4,145 polling units across 260 political wards in 17 local government areas in Enugu State.

Sonolis (

)