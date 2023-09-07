Today’s Headlines: PEPT: You should’ve emulated Jonathan – Ben Bruce to Obi, Atiku, Fire at MMIA basement

PEPT: You should’ve emulated Jonathan – Ben Bruce to Obi, Atiku

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Former federal lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has said that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his Labour Party, LP, counterpart, Peter Obi, should not have gone to court to challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the first place.

The Bayelsa-born former lawmaker was reacting to the victory of Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

Atiku and Peter Obi are challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

They suffered a major setback on Wednesday in the legal battle to unseat Tinubu as Nigeria’s elected President.

Both men are now heading to the Supreme Court where the matter would be laid to rest, but Ben Murray-Bruce felt they should not have started the journey at all.

According to him, the politicians should have saved themselves the trouble by emulating former President Goodluck Jonathan, who in 2015, picked up his phone and congratulated Muhammadu Buhari even before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the final results.

According to Bruce, there should be no need to further waste time and resources once the electoral umpire has declared the winner of an election.

Fire at MMIA basement

Photo Credit: The Nation

Users and staffers of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, were hurriedly evacuated yesterday following a fire outbreak at the basement near the baggage reclaim section.

Safety personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Fire and Aerodrome Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene to contain the inferno.

A fire truck was also deployed to the scene to salvage the situation, just as the terminal was temporarily closed for emergency rescue operations

Similarly, fire also gutted the Accounts/ Administrative Unit of FAAN on the way to the General Ation Terminal (GAT), domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, Tuesday night.

The source of the fire was yet to be established, but it was learnt that investigations into the cause of the incidents had commenced.

APC loses second senatorial seat in Kogi

Photo Credit: The Nation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Kogi Central senatorial seat to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It is the second senatorial seat the ruling party has lost in Kogi State.

On Tuesday, the Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, had nullified the victory of Jibrin Isah of the APC as the winner of the Kogi East Senatorial Election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in the district.

The tribunal, led by Justice Kemakolam Ojiako, declared Akpoti-Uduaghan the winner of the election, nullifying the election victory of APC candidate in the February 25 poll, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the district, Rotimi Ajayi, had announced that Sadiku-Ohere polled 52,132 votes to beat Akpoti-Uduaghan who had 51,763 votes.

The victory margin was 369 votes.

Tribunal: Folarin congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, APC

Photo Credit: Punch

The former Senate Leader and candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 Governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarinon, on Wednesday, congratulated President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress for their victories at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The PUNCH reports that the presidential tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as that of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for lacking in merits.

A statement personally signed by Folarin, described the judgment as a victory for democracy and good governance.

He said, “The judgment will act as a tonic that will further energize the President to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Folarin, therefore, called on the opposition to join hands with the president and the APC to move the country forward.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)