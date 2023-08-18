Today’s Headlines: PEPT: Save Nigeria from threats of implosion – Group urges judiciary, Jonathan Celebrates Babangida On His 82nd Birthday

PEPT: Save Nigeria from threats of implosion – Group urges judiciary.

As the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, continues with the cases arising from the 2023 presidential election, the Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa, DADA, has asked the judiciary to save the country from the threat of implosion.

Specifically, the group cautioned the arm of government not to deliver judgement capable of setting the country ablaze.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja, the group’s spokesman, Mr. Great Imo Jonathan, said that judiciary is the only institution that has all it takes to save the country at this critical period.

Jonathan and other members of DADA, who believe in the slogan “All eyes on the judiciary,” had earlier sent petitions to relevant quarters, including the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, National Judicial Council and the President, Court of Appeal, demanding justice for Nigerians.

“The judiciary is the only institution that has all that it takes to save this country from the threat of implosion. All eyes have been on the judiciary because of Nigeria’s respect for the law.

“It does not mean that the members of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal are in a better position in this case to tell Nigerians who won the presidential election.

Jonathan Celebrates Babangida On His 82nd Birthday

Former President Dr. Good­luck Jonathan has felicitated ex-Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Dr. Jonathan in a state­ment issued on Wednes­day by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, described Babangida as a distinguished statesman and leader who has made significant contri­butions towards the develop­ment of Nigeria.

In the goodwill message, the former President joined the family, friends and well-wishers of the ex-mil­itary leader to pray for his long life in good health.He stated: “I am delight­ed to join your family and friends across Nigeria to cel­ebrate you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday.

“You are a distinguished statesman and patriot who has served our nation Nigeria faithfully and has contributed so much to the development and economic advancement of the country. Years after leaving office, you have re­mained an inspiration and a role model to many people and have continued to dili­gently promote peaceful co-ex­istence and national unity.

Naira Marley joins NDLEA’s war on illicit drugs.

British-Nigerian singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has urged youths to shun drug abuse.

He said the side effects of substance abuse can never be overemphasised.

The Marlian boss spoke during his visit to the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), on Thursday in Abuja.

He said he joined the NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign to support the agency in its fight against drug abuse among youths in the country.

Naira Marley said: “I would like to urge my fans, Marlians, and all the Nigerian youths, to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your wellbeing. Let’s all stop substance abuse in any form.

“I have keyed into this campaign [War Against Drug Abuse] to support NDLEA to stop drug [abuse] in the streets. Drug abuse is really not good. It makes you go back to crimes. It does a lot of things to you.”

Zamfara Residents Condemn Tinubu’s Appointment Of Matawalle As Defence Minister After Failing To Secure His State As Governor

Some residents of Zamfara State have condemned the appointment of the immediate past governor of the state, Bello Matawalle as Minister of State for Defence by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the residents who spoke to SaharaReproters on Thursday some hours after Tinubu released the portfolios of his ministers, Matawalle does not fit the new task given to him.

The Nigerian Presidency on Wednesday unveiled the portfolios of the ministers cleared by the Senate to work with President Tinubu, naming Muhammed Badaru as the Minister of Defence and Matawalle as Minister of State for Defence.

However, a resident of Gasau, the capital of Zamfara State, who simply identified herself as Amina, described Matawalle as unqualified to handle any portfolio related to defence “considering how he failed to handle insecurity during his time as the governor”.

She added that it surprised him that Tinubu, whom many thought would be determined to put an end to terrorist attacks in the country, could not find anyone for the defence ministry more qualified than Matawalle, whose tenure was marred by bandit attacks almost on a daily basis.

