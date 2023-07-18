Today’s Headlines: PEPC: Tinubu, APC Intimidating Judiciary — PDP, Oyo To Enrol 1.5m Out-of-school Children

PDP Accuses Tinubu, APC Of Intimidating Judiciary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of pre-emptively intimidating the judiciary on the outcome of the presidential election petition.

PDP said the written address by Tinubu’s lawyer to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) amounts to a threat.

The national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba said the statement by the lawyers in the said written address threatening crisis and anarchy in the country in the event of the Court ruling that their clients did not meet the Constitutionally required 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is subversive, an affront to Democratic Order and assault on the corporate existence of the nation.

Oyo To Enrol 1.5m Out-of-school Children

The Oyo State Government has said the over 1.5 million out-of-school children that have been absorbed into various public schools, under the 2017 to 2022 Better Education Service Delivery for All, will be mopped up and brought back to the classrooms under the BESDA-Additional Funding-Transforming Education System at state level programme.

This was made known on Monday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Adeniyi Olusanjo, during the opening of a two-day training programme on community-driven development approach at the Lagelu Grammar School Hall in Ibadan, the state capital.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, said, “The programme was targeting mopping up the remaining 1.5 million out-of-school children after those that have been successfully returned to classrooms under the BESDA within 2017 and 2022.”

Again, Ogun PDP, APC bicker over vote-buying allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Monday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, to release the report on the allegation of vote-buying levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The Ogun State PDP Chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, gave this ultimatum at a press briefing held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, but the PDP and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, rejected the outcome of the poll, alleging that it was fraught with malpractices, including alleged vote-buying by Abiodun.

Despite govt’s assurance, Enugu, Imo residents observe IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order

Residents of Enugu metropolis and its environs yesterday complied with IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home despite assurances from security agents and the state government.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, had told the residents that there is no such thing as a sit-at-home on Mondays or any other day; hence they should defy the order.

Mbah also lamented that N10 billion is lost every Monday due to the sit-at-home order enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East.

In a recent development, it was observed yesterday that banks, filling stations, schools, shops, and major commercial transport companies were all shut.

A resident who preferred anonymity stated, “Ordering workers to work on Mondays is not the problem, but the means of coming is difficult. Commercial drivers don’t work today because of lack of passengers.”

AA National Chair, Udeze, Knocks INEC Over Party’s NWC List

National chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Kenneth Udeze has condemned attempts by some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allegedly tamper with the list of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the commission’s website.

Udeze, in a letter to the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, by his counsel, Emeka Ozoani (SAN), alleged that some unscrupulous staff of the electoral body, allegedly replaced his name with that of Adekunle Omo-Aje, as the national chairman of the opposition party. And owed to explore all legal measures to bring all those involved to book, noting that illegality will not be allowed to stand.

The AA chairman, while urging party faithful to remain calm, reiterated that all the candidates sponsored by the Party under his leadership remains on the ballot and ready to take over the governorship seats in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

