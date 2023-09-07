Today’s Headlines: PEPC shunned intimidation, delivered justice –Buhari celebrates Tinubu’s victory, Tinubu in India, secures $3bn steel investment for Nigeria.

PEPC shunned intimidation, delivered justice –Buhari celebrates Tinubu’s victory.

According to Vanguard news, Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over the ruling of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC) confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, President Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election.

In his reaction after the judgment, he said the PEPC has “written history” by spurning intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice according to law to a majority of citizens whose wish is that the choices they made are respected.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying: “If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.”

He advised that the new APC administration led by Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.

The former President also voiced his appreciation to all citizens for maintaining peace throughout this period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

Tinubu in India, secures $3bn steel investment for Nigeria.

According to Vanguard news, President Bola Tinubu has successfully attracted a monumental 3 billion U S dollars investment pledge from Indian investors, to boost steel industry in the country.

This is according to a statement by Mr Abdullahi Haruna, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shauib Audu, in Abuja on Wednesday,

The president made the commitment during the Nigeria-India economic roundtable in India.

“In a historic move that promises to bolster Nigeria’s steel industry, President Tinubu has successfully attracted a monumental $3 billion investment pledge from Indian investors.

“This achievement was met with applause and commendation from the minister.

“Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s foremost private steel producers, made this momentous commitment to invest $3 billion in iron ore processing and steel development in Nigeria.

“The announcement came after extensive discussions between the president and the leadership of Jindal Steel and Power Limited on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India,” he said.

Police arrest 10 suspected cyber criminals in Abuja.

According to Vanguard news, The Force Headquarters, yesterday, disclosed that detectives of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF-NCCC, have arrested 10 suspected cyberstalking criminals, following the escalating cyber threats aimed at the banking and financial sector, as well as unsuspecting members of the public falling victim to High-yield Investment Fraud, HYIF.

According to Force Headquarters, “the operation leading to the arrests of the suspects spanned from August 16 to 20, 2023, and was in response to the emergence of a new cyber threat characterised by the creation of cloned banking websites to facilitate high-yield investment scams and money laundering.

“The arrested suspects include Nwaonicha Emeka, 30; Osaretin Oghomwen, 27; Sunday Aniekan, 23; Devine Daniel, 19; Ibrahim Abdulaziz, 21; Daniel Omamuke, 23; Muhammed Azimeye, 29; Aniwen Abraham, 23; Pasca Obinna, 27 and Godwin Chinaza, 26, all male residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“They have all confessed to their various degrees of involvement in these criminal activities and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Strike Day 2: We recorded greater compliance — NLC.

According to Vanguard news, The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday ended the two-day warning strike to protest the ‘negative consequences of petrol subsidy removal on workers and other Nigerians,’ declaring that it recorded greater compliance on day two than the first day of the industrial action.

This came as the strike disrupted electricity supply in the South East, stalled tribunal judgement in Ogun and grounded Bayelsa and Kebbi states among others, while federal ministries in Abuja remained empty yesterday.

NLC, in a circular to its affiliates and state councils last night by its President, Joe Ajaero, while directing members and affiliates to return to work today, commended members across the country for sending a serious message to the Federal Government their resolve to continue fighting for better living conditions.

According to the circular, “We write to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dedicated Affiliates, State Councils, and esteemed members for their unwavering support and active participation in the recent two-day nationwide warning strike. This collective effort was undertaken to emphasize our strong conviction that the government should prioritize the welfare of our citizens and adhere to our established statutes.

