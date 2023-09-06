Today’s Headlines: PEPC: Obi absent in court as Abure stands in; Presidential election court: Keyamo, Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, Others In Court For Judgement

PEPC: Obi absent in court as Abure stands in.

According to Punch news, The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi was noticeably absent at the tribunal sitting, The PUNCH has observed.

At 9:34 am when the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani asked for the introduction of petitioners and responders, the embattled chairman of the LP, Julius Abure noted that he was standing in for the petitioner, Peter Obi.

The Vice-President, Kashim Shettima introduced himself as the first responder, alongside the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The PUNCH reports that Wednesday’s judgment will be delivered by the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, assisted by other members of the panel: Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

The petitions, marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/04/2023, were lodged before the court by the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi; a former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; as well as the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on March 1, announced that Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress won the presidential election held on February 25, ahead of 17 other candidates that participated in the contest.

It declared that Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat the two major contenders, Alhaji Atiku of the PDP, who came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes, and Mr. Obi of the LP, who came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes.

Presidential election court: Keyamo, Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, others in court for judgment.

According to Vanguard news, Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello and other personalities are currently at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja for the judgement on three petitions seeking to sack President Tinubu from office.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabimila, were also present in the Court of Appeal complex, venue of the presidential election petition court (PEPC) for the judgment in the petitions challenging the election of. President Bola Tinubu.

Also present in court are Dr Abdullahi Ganduja, APC National chairman, governors of Bauchi, Yobe, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Nassarawa, Festus Keyamo and Nuhu Ribadu, National security adviser to the president.

The presidential election petition court had on Monday fixed today for the judgments in petitions filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it’s candidate and Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate.

Presidential Poll Dispute: Obi’s petition to be decided first.

According to Vanguard news, The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, in Abuja, has disclosed that its first judgement will be on the petition the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi, filed to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five member panel of the court commenced sitting around 9:30am.

The panel, which is currently taking appearances of lawyers representing all the parties, said it would skip some of the arguments that were made during the hearing stage and concentrate more on the concluding part of the judgement.

APC Crisis: I’ll deploy sustainable mechanism to address challenges in Nasarawa – Bello.

According to Vanguard news, Newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello said he will deployed all sustainable means to address all challenges and boost the party popularity in the state, pledging to reposition the party, reconcile all the aggrieved members and sustain the party dominance in the state.

Speaking during a press briefing shortly after swearing in the party secretary wednesday, Aliyu Bello said he was aware of the challenges confronting APC in the state as such he would deploy his many years’ experience in politics to sustain the popularity of the party in state.

“I’m fully aware of the challenges in the party and the task of repositioning the party. I shall deploy and utilize all my many years in politics to sustain and boost the popularity of APC in Nasarawa state”.

“I intend to improve on the footsteps of my predecessors by ensuring team work, synergy among officials of the party at all levels and build bridges of reconciliation amongst the aggrieved members of our great party APC”, Aliyu Bello boasted.

