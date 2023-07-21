Today’s Headlines: PEPC: Don’t Distract Judiciary ,Obi Warns ‘Agents Of Retrogression’; Tinubu Calls For Military Collaboration In Africa

Don’t DIstract Judiciary—Obi

Ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has issued a warning to those he described as agents of retrogression to disist from conducts capable of distracting the judiciary from doing justice to the cases before them.

Obi said this in a statement signed by the Head, Obi-Datti Media office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Friday.

The media office said it has watched “with profound concern” the orchestration by agents of retrogression to distract and defocus the nation’s Judiciary from the critical national assignment before them.

Onifade said, “We find absolutely needless and utterly unacceptable some of the curious happenings around our Judiciary lately, starting with the threat of anarchy and chaos should the ruling party’s candidate be legally removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PECP);

“…the allegations of a telephone conversation between the esteemed Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukoyade Ariwoola with some persons, which the Supreme Court has since denied, and most recently, the bizarre fake news claiming that one of the panelists at the ongoing hearing before the PEPC had resigned.

“Without a doubt, those behind these strange contrivances have their devious motives, which certainly are not in the national interest.

Tinubu Calls For Military Collaboration In Africa

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region to display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

Tinubu said the change in tactics had become necessary as countries in the region were battling a ‘mobile and elusive irregular force’ that disregarded established rules of warfare.

The State House release on Friday showed it was part of the President’s speech at Kaduna during the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Ifa Council Worldwide Writes Tinubu, Wants Rights Of Traditional Religion Practitioners Protected From Likes Of Emir Of Ilorin, Others

Piqued by the recent Ilorin religious conflict and the seemingly conspiratorial silence of relevant agencies and notable individuals in power over the cause of the conflict, the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu.

It called for recognition of traditionalists and respect for aspects of Nigeria’s constitution that lay emphasis on equity, equality and freedom of religion.

ICIR recalled a recent incident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in which some Muslims, with the support of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, threatened and harassed an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun, for wanting to hold Isese festival.

We’ll Review Concerns Of Nigerians About 2023 Elections, Identify Weaknesses, Strengths –Electoral Body, INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will review the concerns of Nigerians across the country about the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body also said it could identify the weaknesses and strengths of the commission following the elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in his remark on Friday at the post-election review meeting organised by the electoral body with collation and returning officers held at Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Continental Hotel.

