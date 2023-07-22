Today’s Headlines: PEPC: Don’t distract Judiciary -Obi, NASS seeks FG’s intervention in Ogun flooding

PEPC: Don’t distract Judiciary, Obi warns ‘agents of retrogression’

Sources: Vanguard

Ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has issued a warning to those he described as agents of retrogression to disist from conducts capable of distracting the judiciary from doing justice to the cases before them.

Obi said this in a statement signed by the Head, Obi-Datti Media office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Friday.

The media office said it has watched “with profound concern” the orchestration by agents of retrogression to distract and defocus the nation’s Judiciary from the critical national assignment before them.

Onifade said, “We find absolutely needless and utterly unacceptable some of the curious happenings around our Judiciary lately, starting with the threat of anarchy and chaos should the ruling party’s candidate be legally removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PECP);

NASS seeks FG’s intervention in Ogun flooding

Sources: Premium Times

The Nigerian National Assembly has written to the federal government seeking the provision of relief materials to people whose homes and properties were ravaged by flood in the Sagamu and Ijebu areas of Ogun State.

The letter was a sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East) on the urgent need for the federal government to intervene in the flooding incidents in the areas.

Mr Daniel, while presenting his motion at the plenary on 5 July, complained that many lives in his constituency have been lost, and many properties have been damaged by flooding that occurred in the past.

In the motion, the senator also noted that the federal government must make appropriate provisions for controlling flooding from the September to November rainfall to prevent casualties that may arise from flooding in the future.

Tinubu calls for Military collaboration in Africa

Sources: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region to display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

Tinubu said the change in tactics had become necessary as countries in the region were battling a ‘mobile and elusive irregular force’ that disregarded established rules of warfare.

The State House release on Friday showed it was part of the President’s speech at Kaduna during the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Tinubu noted that the enemies facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

While encouraging African countries to work together against common threats, the President acknowledged the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

I killed my girlfriend for burning my rice – Man, 54 tells police in C’River

Sources: Vanguard

A 54-year-old murder suspect, Mr Nkeruewen Etuk, who allegedly beat his girlfriend to death few days ago has revealed that he did that because the lady carelessly burnt his food (rice) and almost set their apartment ablaze.

The suspect made the revelation on Friday when he was paraded by the Cross River State Police Command alongside 18 others, including an ex-convict and two PHCN staff.

Etuk, who spoke with Vanguard, said that he never intended to kill his girlfriend identified as Ms. Esther Ndereke, but carried out the dastardly act out of anger.

He said, “I became increasingly outraged by her failure to cook rice properly, which became a major point of contention between us , she almost burnt down the house while cooking , age didn’t add enough water before turning on the gas and she almost burnt down the house.

“When I asked her why she behaved that way that was when we started arguing then I beat her up , I never intended to kill her , Iv never had any serious issue with her for the past two years that we have been dating.

“Unfortunately, our altercation escalated, resulting in her tragic demise after she slumped during the fight, it was never my plan to kill her , I was only angry because she was careless and almost burnt down someone’s house,” Etuk said.

In a press briefing on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police. CP Gyogon Grimah expressed gratitude to the media for their continuous support.

He encouraged the residents of Cross River state to speak out against crime and not remain silent.

Ëxtensionnews (

)