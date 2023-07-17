Today’s Headlines: PEPC; Atiku, Obi Counselled To Withdraw Litigation For A Better Nigeria

It was suggested that Atiku and Obi drop their lawsuits so that Nigeria could move on.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidates for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), respectively, have been urged to withdraw their petitions from the Presidential Election court to allow for a seamless transition for the APC federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This legal action by the two opposition candidates is, according to the Association for Political Stability in the North-East (APS), a decades-old political ploy designed to impede the process of democratic governance.

This recommendation came from Haruna Garba, the Association’s North-East Zonal Coordinator, during a conference held in Bauchi after the 2023 elections to discuss their results and discuss next steps.

For the sake of the country’s future political stability, growth, development, and prosperity under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, Garba urged the petitioners at the presidential election court to withdraw their complaints.

Respect for Democracy and the Rule of Law, Tinubu Tells African Leaders

On Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, President Bola Tinubu urged African leaders to uphold democracy, the rule of law, and political stability.

The Kenyan capital is currently hosting a United Nations Development Programme event, where Tinubu made the appeal.

An Organization Applauds The National Assembly’s Swift Appointment Of New Service Chiefs

The Chief of Defense Staff, Major General C. G. Musa, and other military leaders were quickly confirmed by the National Assembly, earning praise from the National Peace Advocate.

This swift approval shows the NASS’s confidence in the newly nominated leaders, the NPA said in a statement released by Commander Obinna Obiozor on Saturday.

Obiozor praised President Bola Tinubu for his selection of the new service chiefs, saying that he is confident in their ability to continue the previous administration’s successful cooperation and fight against terrorists and bandits.

Nigerian City of Lagos Destroyed by Gas Explosion

In the wee hours of Saturday, a residential building was torn down and properties were destroyed on Cascol Street in the Ojo neighborhood of Lagos State. The PUNCH learned that an explosion of camp gas in the eight-room bungalow was the cause of the fire.

The event was confirmed by Amodu Shakiru, a spokesman for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services.

He said that an explosion occurred because one of the tenants was using the hallway as a makeshift kitchen.

