Today’s Headlines: PEPC; Atiku, Obi Counselled To Withdraw Litigation For A Better Nigeria; Tinubu Urges African Leaders To Respect Democracy, Rule Of Law

Atiku, Obi Counselled To Withdraw Litigation For A Better Nigeria

Litigating presidential candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as that of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, have been advised to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election court to facilitate a smooth transition for the victorious President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC federal government and guide Nigerians towards the desired and planned destination.

According to the Association for Political Stability in North-East (APS), this legal action by the two opposition candidates is a decades-old political strategy aimed at derailing the course of democratic governance.

Haruna Garba, the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the Association, gave this advice during a post-election meeting in Bauchi, where the Bauchi state 2023 elections were reviewed and evaluated to determine the way forward.

Garba emphasized the need for the petitioners at the presidential election court to abandon their complaints in the overriding national interest, and for the sake of political stability, growth, development, and prosperity of the country, considering that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has started on a clean slate.

Tinubu Urges African Leaders To Respect Democracy, Rule Of Law

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya urged African leaders to respect democracy, and the rule of law, and ensure political stability.

Tinubu made the call at the ongoing United Nations Development Programme going in the Kenyan capital.

Group Commends National Assembly’s Quick Confirmation Of New Service Chiefs

The National Peace Advocate has commended the National Assembly for the swift confirmation of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa, and other service chiefs.

The NPA, in a statement released on Saturday by Commander Obinna Obiozor, stated that this quick confirmation demonstrates the NASS’s confidence in the newly appointed leaders.

Obiozor commended President Bola Tinubu for making the right choice in selecting the new service chiefs, believing that the service chiefs have the potential to sustain the collaboration and efforts against terrorists and bandits initiated by their predecessors.

Gas Explosion Razes Building In Lagos

A residential building was razed with properties destroyed in the early hours of Saturday on Cascol Street in the Ojo area of Lagos State. The PUNCH gathered that the inferno started after a camp gas exploded in the eight-room bungalow.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru, confirmed the incident.

He said one of the occupants was cooking in the corridor of the building when the explosion occurred.

