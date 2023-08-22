Today’s Headlines: People Of Niger And N’Nigeria Are One -El-Rufai, I am coming soon as Ogun Governor – PDP’s Adebutu

People Of Niger And Northern Nigeria Are One – El-Rufai

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to halt its planned military intervention in Niger Republic.

Stating the reason why the West African regional bloc should tread with caution, El-Rufai said the African nationals are brothers, and war in any of the countries will be injurious to all.

El-Rufai made this known a post on X, formerly Twitter, stressing that Nigerien nationals and Nigerian people in the North are one.

The ex-governor made this warning following a statement by ECOWAS defence chiefs that they would not have any choice but to use force against Niger.

ECOWAS has not rule out the option of sending troops to confront General Abdoulrahamane Tchiani-led junta after toppling the democratic government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Photo Credit: Google

I am coming soon as Ogun Governor – Adebutu

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has assured the people of the State that he would retrieve his mandate soon.

Adebutu, who spoke in an exclusive interview in London, United Kingdom, said he is coming soon as Ogun State governor.

The PDP candidate is challenging the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as governor at the election petition tribunal and both the petitioners as well as the respondents have closed their cases before the Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led panel.

Adebutu expressed satisfaction with the judicial process so far, assuring the people that he would revive the local government councils and make them functional again as they did under the last PDP government in the State.

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, now a Senator representing Ogun East District, led the state as the only PDP governor so far between 2007 and 2011.

FG may revoke land allocations, demolish 6,000 buildings, slums

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Federal Government may demolish no fewer than 30 illegal settlements and slums and over 6,000 illegal buildings in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as part of measures to restore the nation’s capital’s master plan.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who dropped the hint on resuming office on Monday, said all illegal buildings distorting the Abuja master plan would be pulled down.

Wike vowed to flatten all illegal buildings even if they belonged to a minister or an ambassador.

Also, those who acquired lands from Abuja indigenes may lose their investments as they were regarded by the FCT Administration as illegal.

Nigeria’s reserve is $3.7b, not $33.8b, says JP Morgan

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria)

Global financial service firm JP Morgan has estimated Nigeria’s net foreign reserve to be around $3.7 billion.

The figure is far below the $33.8 billion as of August 17 on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website.

JP Morgan’s estimate is much lower than the net figure of $14 billion reported at the end of 2021.

The bank disclosed this in its latest report on Nigeria titled Nigeria: Reform pause rather than fatigue.

It noted that the lower-than-reported forex reserve is the result of larger currency swaps and borrowings against the forex reserve.

According to the bank, the assumptions followed an addition of $5 billion in International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to external reserves to arrive at total gross forex reserves of US$37.8 billion.

Communicating (

)