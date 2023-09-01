Today’s Headlines: PDP’ll Expel Wike At right Time–Bwala, Focus on disease that births coups—Atiku

PDP Will Expel Wike At Appropriate Time – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential poll, says the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the appropriate time.

Source: Channel Television

Bwala spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Thursday night a day after Wike, a former Rivers State governor, dared the PDP leadership to suspend or expel him from the party for supporting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ultimately working in his cabinet as a minister.

“Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that,” Bwala said. “The quietness of the party is not weakness…the party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.” The PDP chieftain said though Wike can develop the FCT, he is a “glorified commissioner” who should not arrogate the power of a state governor to himself.

Focus on a disease that births coups – Atiku tells African leaders

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged African leaders to focus on the cause of the recent spike in military coups across the continent.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Atiku stated this while reacting to the Gabon coup on his official X handle on Thursday. Expressing his worries over the trend of military takeovers in Africa, he noted that the Gabon coup is the eighth in Africa since 2020. Expressing his worries over the trend of military takeovers in Africa, he noted that the Gabon coup is the eighth in Africa since 2020.

“The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government. “The latest coup brings the number of military takeovers in Central and West Africa to 8 since 2020. This is worrisome. We may have to focus on dealing with the disease and not the symptoms that birth causes,” he tweeted.

How EFCC officials assaulted Nigerian under probe – Lawyer

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on Thursday, narrated how overzealous operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja allegedly assaulted a citizen.

Source: Punch papers

According to the Managing Partner of Law Corridor, he was at the EFCC office on Wednesday alongside a citizen who came from Benue and whom he advised to turn himself in for investigation at the office of the anti-graft agency. Olajengbesi, who took to his Facebook page on Thursday to narrate what transpired, expressed shock that EFCC officers “physically abused and banged the head of the citizen against a wall” after he voluntarily turned himself in for investigation.

The lawyer said, “My firm is providing legal services to a citizen who came from Benue for investigation by the EFCC. His brother had been detained, and I advised him to turn himself in, as he needed the wisdom of my words. Despite it not being directly under my work schedule to strengthen his resolve, I offered to accompany him and the lawyer handling the matter to the commission.

Flood destroys 700 houses in Bauchi

A flood in Bauchi State has destroyed at least 700 houses and farmlands in Cheledi Community, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. According to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Bauchi.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

Director of planning, Research, and Statistics of the agency, Mr.Adamu Nayola, who announced the incident, said: “More than 700 houses and farmlands were destroyed in Cheledi Community with rice, maize, sorghum, millet, sesame seeds and cowpea destroyed.

He added that the affected houses and farmlands were destroyed when the rivers in the area overflowed their banks after a downpour. He described the incident as the worst flooding incident to happen in the state this year so far. He said the Commissioners for Humanitarian Affairs, Housing, and Environment had visited the area to assess the degree of damage.

Bash760 (

)