Today’s Headlines: PDP Wins All 18 LGAs In Edo Council Election, Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus

PDP Wins All 18 LGAs In Edo Council Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday, according to results released by the state independent electoral commission.

The election was held in all the 18 local government areas of the state covering Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.

Apart from the PDP, other major political parties that participated in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

UNICAL Students Flee Campus

Many University of Calabar students reportedly fled the campus following attacks by masked gunmen on the Malabor Republic hostels on Saturday night.

Many reportedly left on Sunday as they feared the gunmen would return.

The armed invasion happened around 9 p.m. on Friday and lasted over 30 minutes without campus security intervention.

Ex-Diplomat, Al-Adam, Dies At 70

A former secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, Dr. Muhammad Bello Al-Adam, died on Saturday in India after a brief illness.

Announcing his passing, the family of the deceased said arrangements for the funeral rites would be communicated after the arrival of his body to Nigeria.

Al-Adam who hailed from Kano State, had taught at the Kano Judicial School, Shahuchi, before his diplomatic Service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

He ater joined the banking sector before retiring into Industrialization and politics.

Al-Adam who was recognized for his philanthropy was a Kano State gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct UNCP in 1998.

Sokoto to spend N20.3bn on palliatives, others

The Sokoto State Government said it has earmarked over N20bn on food, transportation, and housing among others in the state.

It said this was part of efforts to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items and transportation due to the recent removal of the fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Jabir Maihula, who disclosed this shortly after the inaugural state executive council meeting, said the State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, approved the purchase of items to be distributed.

He said, “The state executive council members in their inauguration meeting have approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg rice at the cost of N2.5bn. The council also approved the purchase of another 26,000 bags of 100kg millets at the cost of N1.4bn.”

