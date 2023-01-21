This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: PDP will Restructure Road, Health System – Atiku, Member APC PCC Hajia Naja’atu Resigns

PDP ll Restructure Road, Health System_Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has said that he would restructure the roads and health systems if elected.

Speaking at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna during his presidential rally, Atiku said that the roads across Nigeria havs become impassable since the coming of the APC-led government.

According to him, the APC government whose slogan is ‘Change’ has brought change in the negative way to Nigerians.

Atiku assured that PDP would ensure adequate security in the country, adding in Niger state, PDP would complete the Boaro Port which the APC has failed to complete.

“PDP started the Baro Port and from what we have seen, the APC has failed to complete it. We will continue with the Baro Port when we come to power.

Photo Credit:Google

Member APC PCC Hajia Naja’atu Resigns

Political activist and a director in the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammad has resigned her position in the council and her membership of the ruling party.

Mohammed who was the Director, Civil Society Liaison at the council said she has discovered that her values no longer align with the current political setting.

The 67-year old was in 2018 appointed by President Muhammadu buhari as a Commissioner at the Police Service Commission PSC.

In her resignation letter to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Mohammed said recent developments in the political and democratic space make it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.

After APC’s Disappointment, It Is Time For A Change–Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday advised Nigerians to cause another change in leadership following what he observed as the disappointment the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has become in office.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minna, Niger State, he reminded the people that their desire for change led them to vote for APC in previous elections, but noted that since they did not get what they expected from the ruling party, the February 25 election presents them a good opportunity to replace the government

He promised that if they vote for PDP, his administration will restore security to the beleaguered state

I’ll Give You Good Life – Tinubu Woos Jigawa Voters

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has promised to give the people of Jigawa State good lives if elected in the forthcoming presidential election.

Tinubu made the promise during a political campaign held in Jigawa on Saturday.

“If you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity, you vote for good life, good education,” he said.

The former Lagos State governor also assured the people of the state they will get good healthcare and experience prosperity if he wins.

At the rally were Tinubu’s strong allies in the north including Governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Plateau, Yobe and Borno states.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #PDP #Restructure #Road #Health #System #Atiku #Member #APC #PCC #Hajia #Najaatu #ResignsToday’s Headlines: PDP will Restructure Road, Health System – Atiku, Member APC PCC Hajia Naja’atu Resigns Publish on 2023-01-21 20:27:11