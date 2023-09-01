Today’s Headlines: PDP will expel Wike at suitable time – Bwala; NLC begins two-day warning strike Tuesday

POLITICS:PDP will expel Wike at suitable time – Bwala

Photo Credit: Daily Post

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, would be expelled from the party at the appropriate time.

Bwala spoke on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

DAILY POST reported that Wike, a former Rivers State governor, had dared the PDP leadership to suspend or expel him from the party for supporting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, Bwala said that the quietness of the PDP does not imply weakness, assuring that Wike would not only be suspended but expelled.

JUST IN: NLC begins two-day warning strike Tuesday

Photo Credit: Punch

The Nigeria Labour Congress will commence a two-day warning strike on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, over what it described as the failure of the government to adequately cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol, The PUNCH reports.

Earlier in August, the labour centre staged a national protest over what it described as “anti-poor” policies meted out on Nigerians by the Bola Tinubu administration.

Following the removal of the subsidy on May 29, 2023, the price of PMS rose to N610 per litre. The hike in fuel eventually led to an increase in the cost of living.

Although the Tinubu administration set up committees to plan out the rollout of palliatives for workers, the labour centre noted that the committee had yet to come up with the plans.

A member of the NLC national body in a terse message said, “There will be a warning strike starting from Tuesday. The national body will issue a notice soon.”

There won’t be Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger without France, Macron boasts

Photo Credit: Vanguard

French President Emmanuel Macroh has boasted that without France’s military operations in the Sahel region, “there would probably no longer be a Mali…Burkina Faso, and I’m not sure there would still be Niger.”

Macron told the French publication Le Point while referring to the former colonial power’s interventions in the mid-2000s, tions Serval and Barkhane.

According to NAN, French troops were moved from Mali to Niger after its military leaders cut ties with the former colonial power.

He said the interventions were done “at the request of African states” and were “successful” as his policy is facing scrutiny in the face of losing the allyship of last remaining ally, Niger, and increasing negative sentiment from Africans.

NEWS:Tinubu seeks UN support in fight against terrorism

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu has solicited the support of the United Nations in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism in light of its rippling effect on global peace, displacement of people and rising poverty.

He made the appeal at an audience with the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov, at the State House on Thursday.

The president noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains in development and increased instability in families and communities.

He said that the UN needs to be more consistent in dealing with it in the developing world context.

“We appreciate all that you have been doing. We know in the face of many demands and challenges, you can still do much better. We can score you ‘A’ in collaboration but ‘B’ in physical support.

Photo Credit: Google

