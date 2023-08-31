Today’s Headlines: PDP Will Expel Wike At Appropriate Time–Bwala, Atiku condemns coup in Gabon

PDP Will Expel Wike At Appropriate Time – Bwala

Photo Credit: Channeltv

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential poll, says the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the appropriate time.

Bwala spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday night a day after Wike, a former Rivers State governor, dared the PDP leadership to suspend or expel him from the party for supporting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ultimately working in his cabinet as minister.

“Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that,” Bwala said.

“The quietness of the party is not weakness…the party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.”

The PDP chieftain said though Wike has the capacity to develop the FCT, he is a “glorified commissioner” who should not arrogate the power of a state governor to himself.

Atiku condemns coup in Gabon

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has flayed the coup d’etat which, on Wednesday, toppled the democratically elected government of President Ali Bongo.

Atiku who took to his verified X handle, (formerly known as Twitter), on Thursday, to berate the coup plotters, noted that despite its flaws, democracy remained the best form of government acceptable to the majority of the people across the world.

Photo Credit: Google

“The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government, and everything should be done to enthrone, nurture, and sustain it.

ATM Day: FG Says 81.6% Of Nigerians Use African Traditional Medicine

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – The Federal Government has hinted that 81.6% of Nigerians use African Traditional Medicine (ATM) and this is not expected to be on the decline in the near future, especially in the face of the predicted increase in the global burden of diseases (WHO Global Status Report on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), 2011).

While adding that, Traditional Medicine is easily accessible and affordable and it is also culturally acceptable and trusted by a large number of people.

Speaking at Press Conference to commemorate the African Traditional Medicine (ATM) Day on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said all Member States are urged to review the progress of implementation of the objective of institutionalizing Traditional Medicine into national health systems.

FCTA Task Force Impounds Over 400 Motorbikes In Abuja

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

On Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Force confiscated over 400 commercial motorcycles for traffic offences in the Federal Capital City (FCC).

The seizure occurred during a search of strategic locations used by okada operators as operational routes.

Kpaduma II, Asokoro Extension, Galadimawa near Primary School, Gudu market, Kabusa junction, and Apo mechanic were all searched.

Before crushing the seized motorcycles in Area 1, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna, said that the action was proof that the okada ban was still in effect.

According to him: “FCT residents are aware that motorcycles had been banned from entering the Federal Capital City since 2006, crushing of the okada is to show a signal that the city centre is not an area for them to operate.

