Today’s Headlines: PDP will bounce back – Atiku, Osun not recruiting, says govt.

PDP will bounce back – Atiku.

According to Punch news, Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the Peoples Democratic Party will bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government.

Abubakar said this in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday.

“The PDP is the progenitor of our contemporary democracy and shall ensure that democracy did not only survive in Nigeria but also that the country thrives through it.

“Being one of the founding fathers of our great party, the PDP, I take great pride in having participated in the process of nurturing the party from infancy to a deliberate agency of socio-political and economic development in Nigeria.

“In the 16 years that the PDP was at the helm of affairs in our country, the party offered quality leadership through various administrations and the achievements recorded in those 16 years have remained the benchmark for positive growth in our economy and other critical areas of our national life.

Osun not recruiting, says govt.

According to Punch news, Osun State Government on Friday said it was not recruiting staff into the civil service, noting that announcement would be made official government channels anytime it wanted to start recruitment.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, was reacting to information circulating on social media purporting that the state was recruiting.

On the issue of the sale of forms by the Civil Service Commission, the government explained that the collection of employment forms is a normal routine, adding that such activity was however not an indication that the state has started recruitment.

﻿“The Osun State Government wishes to inform the general public that it is not currently recruiting for any position in the state Civil Service Commission.

Any information circulating on social media or other platforms about recruitment by the Osun State Government is false and misleading.

Tinubu approves 5m pairs of eyeglasses for Nigerians.

According to Punch news, President Bola Tinubu has approved a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health’s national eye health programme and the Peek Vision Foundation to provide more than five million pairs of eyeglasses to Nigerians with sight impairments.

Tinubu made the announcement in Abuja on Friday during a courtesy visit by Andrew Bastawrous, CEO of the foundation and co-founder of the Vision Catalyst Fund.

The President said he was motivated to support the initiative because of his personal experience with eye health.

He narrated how his mother was able to see clearly again after receiving a pair of glasses but had asked him how others in her condition would manage without any support.

“My first experience was with my mother of blessed memory. She was ill and she could not recognise me. When I intervened, she was treated and given a pair of glasses,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson.

Senate to probe 10,000 abandoned projects.

According to Punch news, The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Dr. ‘Lere Oyewumi, has disclosed plans by the 10th National Assembly to probe abandoned Federal Government projects across the country.

Oyewumi, the lawmaker representing Osun West Senatorial District, made the disclosure in Ikire on Friday while speaking with journalists.

According to him, there were over 10,000 projects being financed by the Federal Government that have been abandoned in all parts of the country.

He also said the lawmakers would use the period of their recess to gather information about the projects and report back to the Senate their findings, adding that anyone found responsible for the delay in completing the projects would not go free.

He said, “All over the country, the Senate discovered that there are more than 10,000 abandoned projects. These are projects that have passed through budget approval and were assumed to have been completed on government papers. But when you got to the site, nothing was being done. I was at Osun State University, Ikire campus. I also visited the Federal College of Education, Iwo.

