Today’s Headlines: PDP To Decide Wike’s Fate Monday_Damagum, President Tinubu Eulogises Late Diya

PDP To Decide Wike’s Fate Monday- Acting Chair

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is due to take a definite decision on the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, following his nomination as minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike has been locked in a running battle with the PDP after the party decided to go into the last elections with its then National Chairman, Dr.Iyorchia Ayu, and presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, both from the North.

The Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, told The Nation on the phone yesterday that consultation was already in progress on the Wike issue.

President Tinubu Eulogises Late Diya

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extolled the virtues of former Chief of General Staff, the late Gen. Oladipo Diya, whom he described as a selfless and diligent leader.

Tinubu stated this in a message at the final funeral rites of Diya at his hometown in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

According to him, Diya’s contributions to nation-building remained a reference point for coming generations.

Zulum Swears In HoS, 2 Advisers, 27 LG Caretaker Chairmen

The Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has sworn in the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, two special advisers and 27 caretaker committee chairmen of local government areas (LGAs).

The swearing-in was presided over by the deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, while the oath of office and allegiance was administered by the Borno State Chief of Justice, Justice Kashim Zannah, at Musa Usman secretariat, Maiduguri, on Friday.

The appointees are Malam Fannami, a lawyer, as Head of Service; Haruna Hassan Tela, Deputy Chief of Staff; Isa Umar Gusau, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy; Brigadier-General Abdullahi Ishaq, Special Adviser on Security.

In his remark, the deputy governor noted that the appointments were based on merit, proven integrity and track record in their various fields of endeavour.

Atiku meets PDP stakeholders in Abuja

The leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) met privately on Saturday in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting remained sketchy, sources close to AIT revealed that the party leaders were allegedly united in charting a new course, geared towards repositioning the party and reconciling aggrieved members.

The governors, however, commit to cooperating with the party’s policies and decisions, with the ultimate goal of improving Nigerian’s living conditions.

In attendance was the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, and other stakeholders.

