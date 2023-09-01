Today’s Headlines: PDP To Address Wike’s Utterances Soon—Spokesman; Appeal Court Didn’t Sack Oborevwori — Delta Govt

PDP To Address Wike’s Utterances Soon—Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party has promised to react to statements credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike that the party cannot sanction him on the account of his acceptance to serve in the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Wike who was recently named the FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu has not stopped throwing shade at the PDP having earlier claimed that the leadership of the party at various levels asked him to accept Tinubu’s nomination.

In his maiden address to the media shortly after his swearing-in at the State House, Wike said, “Before this appointment came, I wrote to the National Party Chairman, the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, and Senate, Zonal Chairman of the party, my State Chairman, my Governor. All of them wrote back and said ‘Accept.’

“I am not afraid of anybody. Have you ever seen that I am afraid of anybody? Is there anybody I want to fight that I will not tell you I want to fight?”

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Minister took his attack on the PDP to a new level when he said he had yet to see the person who would expel him from the party.

Court Didn’t Sack Oborevwori—Delta

The Delta State Government has clarified that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja only ordered the tribunal to hear the case again but did not overturn the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

This may not be unconnected to the rife speculation in the state shortly after the Abuja ruling that the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela, had been declared the winner at the appeal court.

However, the state government, through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said the Appeal Court only ordered a rehearing of the petition.

Navy Arrests Tompolo’s Men, Firm Kicks

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday allegedly aborted an attempted oil theft at Lekki Waters and arrested four men identified as men of TANTITA Security Service, owned by a Niger Delta ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

They were arrested by men of the Nigerian Navy stationed at FOB LEKKI at waterways near the Itolu community, Lekki after the residents of the area raised the alarm following gunshots from the waterside.

While parading the suspects on Wednesday, the Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said they were arrested while they were attacking a local from whom they tried stealing a boat engine.

Osun APC Suspends Aregbesola’s Loyalists Over Qnti-Party

After expelling 84 members belonging to Rauf Aregbesola’s group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, the party has also suspended 23 members of the party majorly loyalists of the former Minister.

Among those suspended were former Senator Mudashiru Hussain, former Speaker, Osun House of Assembly under Aregbesola’s administration, Najeem Salaam and former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti.

A statement issued by the party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen on Thursday by APC’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi stated that the suspension followed the review of petition alleging anti-party activities against the suspended members.

