Today’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Nnamani Over Anti-party Activities, Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Suspends Nnamani Over Anti-party Activities

Photo credit: the cable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu west senatorial district.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP publicity spokesperson, announced the development in a statement issued on Friday night.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to Plateau, North Central, Nigeria.

There, the former Anambra State governor visited the Gbong Gwom of Jos Jacob Gyang Buba at his palace.

NUJ Recommends Appointment Of 93 Judicial Officers As Judges, Heads Of Courts

Photo credit: channels television

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 93 judicial officers as judges and heads of courts across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the NJC spokesman, Soji Oye. He said the decision was taken at the Council’s 100 th meeting which was held between January 18 and 19.

Banks To Pay N1m Fine Daily Over Failure To Collect Redesigned Naira Notes- CBN

photo credit: the cable

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says any commercial bank that fails to pick up the new naira notes for distribution will be fined N1 million daily.

Adeleke Adelokun, a deputy director at CBN, made this known while sensitising traders on the need to embrace the new currency and return old ones to banks, at Ayegbaju International Market in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Friday.

I’ll Encourage States To Build Metro Systems If Elected President- Tinubu

Photo credit: the cable

Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) to support his target of providing massive infrastructure when elected.

Tinubu spoke at a consultative session with FOCI in Abuja on Thursday.

Able-gist (

)