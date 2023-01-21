Today’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Fayose, Others, No Party Can Restore Peace In Niger Aside PDP -Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Suspends Fayose, Nnamani, Others.

Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

The Peoples Democratic Party has suspended some chieftains of the party in Ekiti, Enugu and Imo states over allegations of anti-party activities.

The party on Friday night in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba disclosed the suspension of the party chieftains from Ekiti comprising Emiola Jennifer, Ajayi Samuel, Olayinka Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John.

Others are Ayeni Funso and Ajijola Oladimeji.

Suspended from Enugu State are former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu State, and Chris Ogbu from Imo State.

Atiku: No Political Party Can Restore Peace In Niger Aside PDP.

Source: TheCable.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says only his party can restore peace in Niger state.

Atiku spoke on Saturday at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Minna, the capital of Niger state.

Don’t Allow PDP Back In Power – Tinubu.

Source: The Nation Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians not to allow the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back in power.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday when he addressed party supporters who thronged the APC presidential campaign rally at Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse in large numbers.

Withdraw From Race, Support Atiku, Northern Group Tells Kwankwaso.

Source: Nigerian Tribune.

Ahead of the Presidential election, the Northern Liberal Democratic Movement (NLDM) has on called the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso to withdraw from race and support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement signed Saturday by its National Secretary, Balarabe Ali Bello, the group contended that the mood and opinion of stakeholders in the region as well as the country favours Atiku.

