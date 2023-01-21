This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Fayose, Nnamani, Others, Wike Donates N200 Million To Ariaria Trader

PDP Suspends Fayose, Nnamani, Others.

Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has wielded the big stick against some party members for alleged anti-party activities.

It also announced the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee and the setting up of a caretaker committee to oversee the day-to-day running of party affairs in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, late on Friday.

Wike Donates N200 Million To Ariaria Traders.

Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has donated a whopping N200 million largesse to traders affected by the on-going remodelling works at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State.

Photo Credit: Google.

This was disclosed yesterday by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu during while inspecting the progress of works at the A-Line section of the market.

He explained that his Rivers State counterpart expressed his sympathy and support to the traders who were displaced as a result of the ongoing work.

Lagos Yam Traders Drum Support For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Punch Newspapers.

Members of the Lagos chapter of Yam Dealers and Traders Association of Nigeria have declared their support for presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The yam dealers, in their numbers, led an endorsement rally to the Tinubu-Shettima/Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat Independent Campaign Council (ICC) office in Ikeja GRA, brandishing tubers of yam and their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The traders were received by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the ICC Director-General, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

Nnamani, Ohakim Assets To Tinubu’s Victory – Adamu.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria.

A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has urged the party’s presidential flagbearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to welcome Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into the party ahead of next month’s elections.

Garba made this assertion via Twitter on Saturday in reaction to the suspension of Nnamani by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Content created and supplied by: RoseMartinze (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #PDP #Suspends #Fayose #Nnamani #Wike #Donates #N200 #Million #Ariaria #TraderToday’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Fayose, Nnamani, Others, Wike Donates N200 Million To Ariaria Trader Publish on 2023-01-21 23:58:11