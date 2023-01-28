Today’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Ebonyi State Chairman, Nyesom Wike Warns Politicians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Suspends Ebonyi State

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended its Ebonyi State chapter chairman, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.

PDP NWC made this known at the end of its emergency meeting in Abuja on Friday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba in a statement explained that this was done according to sections 29 and 57 of the party’s constitution (as amended in 2017)

Wike Warns Politicians

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Nigerians not to allow the 2023 general elections to fail.

Allowing such failure, he said, will increase political polarisation, exacerbate social fault lines and set Nigeria’s democracy backwards.

Governor Wike gave the charge at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference, sponsored by Rivers State Government, with the theme: Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria”, that held at Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Many Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails Inside Bush

Atrain plying the Abuja-Kaduna State route has reportedly derailed, forcing many passengers to be stranded.

The passenger train was heading to Kaduna from Abuja on Friday when the accident occurred, Sahara Reporters learnt.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation is yet to confirm the incident.

This is coming a few days after a train plying the Warri-Itakpe route derailed in Kogi State, North Central Nigeria.

The incident happened inside a Kogi State forest.

Tinubu Congratulates Oyetola, Says Victory Is Triumph Of Perseverance

All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a goodwill message to the former governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun election petition tribunal.

The 3-man election tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume on Friday in Osogbo ruled that Oyetola is the duly elected governor of the state and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to Oyetola while declaring the result that produced Ademola Adeleke as Governor as null and void.

Adeleke Rejects Osun Tribunal Verdict, Vows To Appeal Sack

Ademola Adeleke says he would appeal the judgment sacking him as governor of Osun state.

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the governorship poll held on July 16.

In August 2022, Gboyega Oyetola, former Osun governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) petitioned the tribunal to challenge the victory of Adeleke.

Among several issues, Oyetola contended that there was overvoting in 749 polling units across 10 LGAs of the state.

