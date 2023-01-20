Today’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Chimaroke Nnamani, Ogbu, Wike Threatens To Stop Atiku’s Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Suspends Chimaroke Nnamani, Chris Ogbu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with immediate effect

This is contained in a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party.

He said the decision to suspend the duo was taken after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of the Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017)

Wike Threatens To Stop Atiku’s Campaign Rally

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has held the opposition party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Port Harcourt explosion.

Sahara Reporters had reported that double explosions rocked the venue of the APC governorship rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Sahara Reporters learnt that at least three persons were injured while no death had been confirmed yet as of the time of filing this report.

Earlier on Thursday, the APC and its rival party, PDP had also traded words over alleged denial of use of their campaign venue in the Etche Local Government Area of the state.

While the APC mocked the PDP-led government for allegedly sealing off its proposed campaign venue for fear of defeat, the PDP, on its part, lambasted the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Tonye Cole, saying Rivers people could not rely on his assumed leadership.

Trailer Falls, Kills Woman On Anambra Road

A trailer carrying a 40 feet fully loaded container has fallen at the Upper Iweka, by Obodoukwu junction of the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Anambra State.

The trailer which was carrying auto spare parts was heading towards the Main Market in Onitsha when the incident happened.

One person, a female, died in the accident involving the trailer and two tricycles which occurred late on Thursday.

An eyewitness said as the driver of the trailer was navigating through the potholes on the road, he lost control and rammed into a tricycle at the front and the container it was carrying fell off and landed on another tricycle loading passengers by the roadside and immediately killed a woman who was already seated inside the tricycle.

buhari Recieves New Guards Brigade Commander

President Muhammadu buhari on Friday received the new Brigade of Guards Commander, Brigadier General AM Umar.

Umar takes over from Brigadier General Mohammed Usman who was transferred a fortnight ago.

The Nigerian Army on January 7 redeployed senior officers for “administrative and operational efficiency”.

The Presidential Guards Brigade is an elite Army unit responsible for protecting the President.

The members guard the residence of the President, his guests and perform ceremonial duties.

