Today’s Headlines: PDP State Assembly Candidate Joins APC In Jigawa, Gov Nyesom Wike Announces Approval Of Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP State Assembly Candidate Joins APC In Jigawa

(Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Jigawa State House of Assembly in the Kaugama Local Government Area, Hon. Abubakar Marke, has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He confirmed this while speaking with newsmen on Friday shortly after meeting with the APC stakeholders in Government House, Dutse.

Marke said he quit PDP and joined APC along with thousands of supporters in his constituency.

According to him, “the APC aligns more closely with my values and beliefs, and I would be better able to serve my constituents as a member of the APC better.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Gov Nyesom Wike Announces Approval Of Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign In Rivers

(Photo Credit: Leadership )

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the State government has approved the use of Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at no cost.

Wike disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign rally at Afam, headquarters of Oyigbo local.

No Going Back On Cash Withdrawal Limit – NFIU

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has said it is acting within the confines of the law concerning the guidelines on cash withdrawals from all government accounts.

The Director, NFIU, Modibbo Tukur, made this known on Saturday in response to a statement made by the Nigerian Governors Forum regarding the ban.

The governors’ forum after a meeting on Friday agreed to set up a six-man panel headed by Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to interface with the NFIU and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Responding to the NGF, Tukur said, “First of all we are ready to partner with the six-man committee that they have set up. We will enlighten them.

Six Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Enugu Community

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Residents of Ikem community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State decried the rate of kidnapping in the community as six persons were abducted in one week.

The situation has worsened security matters in the area that is yet to settle from the wanton killings by suspected herdsmen at Eha-Amufu, a neighbouring community.

For three days running, the masked gunmen laid siege to Ikem-Isioroto along Obollo Afor-Nkalagu road and drove the villagers into the bush.

On Monday, January 16, eight masked gunmen attacked five young men including the Chairman of Federated Ikem Improvement Union Enugu branch, Mr Emeka Odoh (aka Asokwa), as they concluded a security meeting in the neighbourhood.

TLucky (

)