Today’s Headlines, PDP shouldn’t disqualify Ortom from senatorial race — Poll: Appeal Court dismisses suit against Senator Adeola.

High Court has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party from either expelling or disqualifying Governor Samuel Ortom from contesting in the forthcoming senatorial race.

Ortom seeks to contest to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District in the Senate.

The restraining order made on Thursday by Justice A.I. Itoyonyiman was also directed at the Independent National Electoral Commission, which was joined as second respondent in Ortom’s ex parte application marked MHC/46/2.

The judge restrained the PDP and its agents “from expelling, suspending or levying any other punishment on the plaintiff/applicant pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”023.

Ortom has a running battle with his party for refusing to back the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He is one of the G-5 governors having problems with Atiku, the others being Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Poll: Appeal Court dismisses suit against Senator Adeola.

The Appeal Court, Ibadan Division, on Thursday, dismissed an appeal filed by Johnson Akinsanya Akindele and two others, against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and three others.

Dismissing the appeal marked CA/IB/577/2022, Justice Nimpar, held that it was a pre-election matter and a statute barred having being filed outside the 14 days prescribed by Section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Appeal Court did not tamper with the award of cost by the lower Court which it described as being in line with the rules guiding award of cost”.a.

NEWSPolice, Army chiefs meet over soldier’s death in Lagos.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin posted photos of the parley on Twitter.

CP Idowu Owohunwa and Brigadier General IA Akpaumontia of 9 Brigade met in the office of Lt Col. MI Abdurham, Commanding Officer, 174 Battalion, Odoguya

On Wednesday, an angry mob at Ogijo community, a border town between Ogun and Lagos, attacked a police station following the soldier’s demise.

The deceased had confronted a policeman standing close to a patrol vehicle of 50mindstion MESA to confirm his identity.

This led to an argument which resulted in the policeman allegedly stabbing the soldier, leaving a serious wound.

New naira: Why Edo is backing CBN in court – AG

The Edo State Government has said the need to make legitimate cash available to the ordinary citizens and prevent the flooding of the nation with massive quantities of old notes which have been allegedly stockpiled in anticipation of the forthcoming elections made it join the Supreme Court suit.

In a statement on Thursday by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Iyamu, he said it was not true that the plaintiffs in the case had suddenly become the people-loving patriots they presented themselves as.

“The object of the suit is to create a legal opening to flood the nation with massive quantities of old notes which have been stockpiled in anticipation of the forthcoming elect“

The position of the Edo State Government is that what is required is the availability of legitimate cash for our ordinary citizens. Pressure needs to be brought on the CBN and the Federal Government in this regard.ion.und.

