Today’s Headlines: PDP Rejects Yahaya Bello’s Obnoxious Ban On Campaign, Signages, Gov Bello Appoints Yahaya As Commissioner

PDP Rejects Yahaya Bello’s Obnoxious Ban On Campaign, Signages

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has rejected the over N58 million as campaign signage fees imposed on political parties in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

In a statement signed by Dino Media Team and Issued to Journalists on Monday in Lokoja, described the imposition of the fees on opposition parties as a vexatious, undemocratic and unrealistic attempt to evade contest and to constrain the democratic field and stir-fry other political parties out of visibility before the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The statement said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) summarily rejects the repugnant, pugnacious, and unlawful guidelines of Bello and urges other parties as well as democratic lovers and institutions to reject these wicked rules.

“The illegal, unacceptable and impractical exclusion of certain Local Government Areas and towns, known to be the strongholds of the PDP, including, Ijumu and Ankpa Local Government Areas where the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, and his running mate, Hon Habibat Mohammed Deen, hail from respectively further exposes Yahaya Bello’s desperation in the face of soaring popularity of our candidates.

Gov Bello Appoints Yahaya As Commissioner

Photo Credit: Leadership

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the Appointment of Yahaya Ade Ismail as Commissioner for Special Duties.

This is coming few days after He was nominated as APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary but replaced by former House of Representatives member, Duro Meseko.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade revealed that the appointment underscores Governor Bello’s dedication to recognizing exceptional individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and service to Kogi State.

Mrs. Ayoade said “Yahaya Ade Ismail, who has previously served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, has consistently shown outstanding dedication and an impressive track record of service. His deep-rooted commitment to the progress of Kogi State has earned him this esteemed recognition”.

“It is important to note that the appointment of Yahaya Ade Ismail as Commissioner for Special Duties is currently pending confirmation by the State House of Assembly. This process aligns with established procedures, ensuring that the selection is carried out in a transparent and accountable manner”.

Inuwa Orders Immediate Closure Of Night Clubs In Gombe

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered the immediate closure of all night clubs popularly known as ‘Gala Houses’ within the state.

Consequent to the closure, the Governor has directed all security agencies to ensure strict compliance to the order.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who announced the directive, said the measure followed a series of complaints from the general public on the incessant immoral, criminal activities and security breaches being perpetrated in such night clubs.

Edu re-awakens hope as Tinubu bids to fight poverty, unemployment

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Dr Betta Edu, has signalled the desire of President Bola Tinubu administration to ameliorate poverty among the citizenry.

Shortly after her swearing in Abuja, Edu declared: “A lot of interventions will come under the humanitarian plan.

“The important one will be the commencement of Humanitarian Trust Fund where there will be a full-blown resource mobilisation that will help Nigerians meet their need.”

She spoke during her maiden meeting with management staff of the ministry.

She further declared “Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals target’’.

She also used the occasion to announce part of Tinubu administration’s plans to tackle unemployment, saying the ministry was mandated to create 10 million new jobs in addition to humanitarian interventions.

“Every strata of the society including women, men, children and people living with disabilities would benefit from the various poverty alletion schemes the government would soon unveil.

Photo Credit: Google

