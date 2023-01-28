Today’s Headlines: PDP Rejects Osun Tribunal Judgment, Obi Promises To Reverse ‘Japa’ Syndrome

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Rejects Osun Tribunal Judgment, insists Adeleke won

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal which nullified the mandate freely given to the party and its candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke by the people of the state in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Source: Punch paper

The PUNCH had reported that the state governorship election tribunal nullified Adeleke’s victory and declared Adegboyega Oyetola, the winner of the election on Friday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja, stated that the judgment of the tribunal was contrary to the will of the people of the state which was expressed by the overwhelming votes cast for the party and its candidate at the election.

Photos Credit: Google

Obi Promises To Reverse ‘Japa’ Syndrome

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pledged that he would reverse the perennial problem of brain drain, a situation that has witnessed several Nigerians deserting the country for greener pastures abroad, if he is elected as the next president of Nigeria.

Source: Punch paper

Obi made the promise during a leadership town hall meeting held at the University of Abuja on Friday.

The brain drain phenomenon, which was rechristened as ‘Japa’, has seen a generation of young health workers, tech gurus and a number of professionals leave Nigeria as a result of insecurity, corruption, failed leadership and several other factors.

PDP Crisis: Atiku Riding On Our Success To Win In Oyo, Says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration’s achievements are being leveraged by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to clinch the state in next month’s election.

Source: Channels TV

Makinde, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, was responding to criticisms from a former Minister of Power and Steel, Wole Oyelese.

Taking a swipe at the governor for what he described as an act of treachery for abstaining from electioneering for Atiku, Oyelese argued that Makinde needs Atiku to win.

But the Oyo governor fired back at his kinsman, saying the reverse is the case.

Nigerian Commercial Banks To Work On Saturday, Sunday To Mop Up Old Naira Notes

At least two Nigerian commercial banks, First Bank Nigeria and Guaranty Trust Bank, have said their branches across the country will operate on Saturday and Sunday to receive old naira notes ahead of the January 31 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Source: Saharareporters

In a public notice issued by the management of the banks on Friday, they said that the planned weekend operation was for receiving old naira notes only.

“This is to notify the general public that all our branches will be open on Saturday and Sunday just to receive cash.

“All old Naira notes of series 200, 500 and 1000 will cease to be in use from the 31st of January,” First Bank said in a notice.

The CBN had insisted that old notes of N200, N500 and N100 would cease to be in use from January 31.

NRC shuts down Abuja-Kaduna Train station

Barely a week after the Warri-Itakpe train derailed into a forest in Kogi State, there has been yet another incident of a derailed Abuja-Kaduna train.

Source: Vanguard papers

Vanguard reports that the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service derailed at Kubwa on Friday afternoon, leaving many passengers stranded.

One of the passengers who identified herself as Mercy Adamu, said she boarded the train from the Rigasa station in Kaduna on Friday at about 1:30pm, but was surprised at the derailment of the train.

According to her, the whole journey was going very well until we began to observe unusual movements of train staff who boarded with us and also when the announcement came in, we were all shocked. But thankfully, we have already arrived in Abuja and we are safe.

WaterGo (

)