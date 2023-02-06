Today’s Headlines: PDP Planning To Attack Our Members In Oyo- APC, Obi Backs CBN On Naira Redesign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Planning To Attack Our Members In Oyo- APC

The Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to attack its members.

The party made this disclosure on Sunday.

Peter Obi Backs FG, CBN On Naira Redesign

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming general elections, Peter Obi, has expressed his support for the Naira redesign exercise carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi’s expression of support for the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes redesign came on Sunday amid nationwide groaning by Nigerians over excruciating pains and life-threatening difficulties caused by the persisting scarcity of the new Naira notes across the country despite the final deadline for the legality of the old notes coming in less than a week.

Conducting Credible Elections Not CBN’s Responsibility- Oshiomole

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria does not have any business with how elections are conducted in the country.

Oshiomhole said there was no section of the CBN Act that empowered the apex bank to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections, adding that the naira redesign policy purported by the CBN to curb corruption and vote-buying during the 2023 elections was “senseless”.

I Paid N1,000 Per Litre- Oshiomole Laments Price Hike

A former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiohmole has lamented the scarcity of fuel and the hike in the pump price of the product, claiming he recently paid N1,000 for a litre.

In several parts of Nigeria, queues have resurfaced in filling stations with many buying the product for as much as N500 and above for a litre.

Gunmen Kill 8, Destroy Farmland In Ondo Communities

The residents of Imoru, Arimogija and Molege communities in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on the state and federal governments to save them from the incessant attack of suspected killer-herdsmen.

The residents said no fewer than eight members of the communities had been killed in the last two weeks while about 40 hectares of farmland had been destroyed by the assailants. According to them, the victims were mostly farmers and traders.

